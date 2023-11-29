TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Techman Robot, a leading manufacturer of collaborative robotic arms, is excited to present the TM AI Cobot TM25S at the International Robot Exhibition (iREX) 2023 in Tokyo. This latest addition to the TM Robot family and the TM AI Cobot S Series is set to redefine industrial automation with its advanced features and a substantial 25kg payload capacity.

Techman Robot Unveils TM AI Cobot TM25S at iREX 2023

The TM25S will take center stage at iREX, happening from November 29 to December 2, where Techman Robot will demonstrate the cobot's versatility across various applications. Its superior reach and built-in smart vision, supplemented by a 3D camera, enable the TM25S to excel in tasks that demand precision, such as AI-driven mixed case depalletizing. This capability is essential in industries where efficiency and adaptability to varying package sizes and orientations are critical.

Notably, the TM25S's integration with NVIDIA's Isaac Sim platform paves the way for creating digital twins that vastly enhance production line inspections. This innovative approach is anticipated to slash programming times by up to 70% and cycle times by 20%, marking a significant leap in operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

In addition to the TM25S, Techman Robot will exhibit collaborations that showcase the synergy between their cobots and other technological advancements. The TM12M will be featured with ciRobotics' AMRs, emphasizing its quick integration and flexible hand-eye configurations suitable for high-precision industries like semiconductor manufacturing and electronics.

Further strengthening its commitment to the field, Techman Robot's collaboration with Panasonic will be highlighted through the presentation of a user-friendly, highly adaptable welding robot. This solution aims to simplify welding tasks, allowing for quick setup and operation while catering to diverse workpiece shapes and sizes.

Techman Robot's expansion efforts include the recent establishment of a technical and after-sales service office in Nagoya, Japan. With a growing network of distributors and system integrators, Techman Robot is keen on offering comprehensive services ranging from automation assessments to extensive after-sales care. For more information on Techman Robot and their products, visit or meet them at iREX 2023, Booth #E5-19.

SOURCE Techman Robot Inc.