Techpoint Obtained DEKRA ISO 26262 Functional Safety Certificate

TAIPEI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, the world's largest independent non-listed expert organization, issued ISO 26262 ASIL-D Functional Safety Process Certificate to Techpoint, a fabless semiconductor company, specializing in HD TVI analog high-definition image chip design. This achievement shows that Techpoint's hardware design, manufacturing, and software development processes have met the highest standards and requirements in the automotive chips industry.

Techpoint, headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, is dedicated to developing high-definition image signal transmission and reception ICs, image processing ISPs, LCD controllers, and other image-related semiconductor ASIC design chip solutions. In recent years, due to Techpoint's active expansion into the smart automotive electronics market, the ISO 26262 Functional Safety Process Certification now covers all of Techpoint's automotive-grade chip products. It focuses on establishing a functional safety process system for IC chip development, which includes functional safety management, conceptual phase development, system phase safety development, software phase development, hardware phase development, process support, and product release. This will provide clients with more diverse and reliable technical applications in automotive safety solutions, creating higher product value.

Hiro Kozato, CEO of Techpoint, stated, "Our ASIC integrated circuits are used in the safety surveillance cameras, automotive camera systems, and digital video recorders (DVRs) of leading manufacturers worldwide. Additionally, in response to the development of automotive electronics technology and the increasing reliance on in-car camera systems, the trends of vehicle electrification and automotive intelligence have accelerated the advancement of in-car displays, automotive camera systems, and digital recording. This has continuously increased the scale and added value of in-car display products and automotive safety camera systems. The smart automotive electronics market is an important application area for Techpoint products. We hope to leverage our extensive experience and expertise in image chip design to provide more advanced products and services for automotive imaging technology and automotive safety in future smart vehicles. The recent achievement of ISO 26262 ASIL-D Functional Safety Process Certification for both the software and hardware development processes of our automotive-grade IC chips not only significantly demonstrates Techpoint's comprehensive strength in the smart automotive electronics sector but also highlights Techpoint's IC design principles of "customer-centric and safety-oriented design." This certification continues to create customer value and ensure product reliability in terms of quality, functional safety, and process management.

Aaron Lee, Managing Director of DEKRA Taiwan, indicated that safety has always been key to automotive development. With the trends of intelligentization, automation, and connectivity, vehicles will be mounted with more highly functional electronic products, but these electronic systems with high complexity entail considerable risks to safety. This is where ISO 26262 process certification comes into play to ensure compliance with the required functional safety level when developing vehicles. Therefore, early implementation of ISO 26262 process certification at the design and development phases significantly reduces failure risks while saving time, resources, and cost of development.

DEKRA is one of the world's leading expert organizations in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. DEKRA's expert team can provide the automotive supply chain with integrated solutions, such as ISO 26262 / IEC 61508 Functional Safety, ISO/SAE 21434 / SAE J3061 Road Vehicle Cybersecurity, ISO 27001 / TISAX Automotive Industry Information Security Assessment standards, and Automotive SPICE software development maturity models. Our testing laboratories align with the latest international standards from major alliances and OEM car manufacturers, offering customers world-class testing capabilities and localized, real-time, one-stop services. We are the ideal testing partner for smart automotive electronics manufacturers aiming to enter the global market.

About Techpoint

Techpoint Inc., founded in 2012 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, is an IC design company dedicated to image processing (format conversion, image enhancement, image transmission). Its high-definition image signal transmission and reception ICs, image processing ISPs, LCD controllers, and other image-related semiconductors feature HD-TVI technology, which is one of the three major technologies in the analog high-definition image market. This technology is widely adopted by many leading automotive manufacturers and is extensively used in security surveillance and automotive safety by numerous well-known brands and companies.

About DEKRA

DEKRA was originally founded in 1925 to ensure road safety through vehicle inspection. With a much wider scope today, DEKRA is the world's largest independent non-listed expert organization in the testing, inspection, and certification sector. As a global provider of comprehensive services and solutions, we help our customers improve their safety, security, and sustainability outcomes. In 2023, DEKRA generated revenue of EUR 4.1 billion. The company currently employs around 49,000 people who offer qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries on five continents. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

SOURCE DEKRA Asia Pacific