TechSource Systems Addresses the Challenges of the Engineering and Science Industry with the Launch of MATLAB® and Simulink®

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As technology continues its rapid evolution, the engineering and scientific industries face an ever-escalating demand for enhanced technical computing and top-tier simulations. In an exciting development, TechSource Systems has launched innovative software solutions, MATLAB® and Simulink®, to address the ever-growing demands of the engineering and scientific industries. These tools are set to revolutionize technical computing and simulations, empowering professionals to navigate complex datasets and derive actionable insights essential for informed decision-making.

In a landscape increasingly dominated by the exponential rise in data, these solutions have emerged as indispensable tools, empowering professionals to navigate complex datasets and derive actionable insights crucial for informed decision-making. Here is how these solutions address key industry challenges:

Solving Industry Challenges

Across industry sectors such as Industrial Automation and Machinery, and Energy Production, TechSource Systems' solutions are revolutionizing processes. Whether it's minimising unplanned production stoppages through machine learning through sensor data or reducing energy grid disruptions due to equipment faults, MATLAB® and Simulink® provide the means to drive efficiency and sustainability initiatives forward.

Enhanced Technical Computation

MATLAB, renowned for its high-level programming language and vast library of functions, equips engineers with the capability to perform intricate numerical computations and data analyses with remarkable ease. By streamlining workflow processes and enhancing productivity, TechSource Systems empowers professionals to tackle complex engineering tasks with confidence.

Seamless Design and Simulation

Simulink, with its intuitive graphical simulation and model-based design environment, revolutionizes the engineering design landscape. Engineers leverage this powerful tool to create dynamic system models and simulate real-time behaviour, facilitating rapid prototyping and iterative design iterations. The result? Reduced development timelines and costs, setting a new standard for efficiency in engineering design.

Efficient Visualisation and Implementation

MATLAB's robust visualisation tools complement Simulink's block diagram interface, offering engineers a comprehensive platform for visualizing simulation results, analysing system performance, and iterating on design enhancements seamlessly. This integrated approach enhances project efficiency and effectiveness, ensuring engineering endeavours meet and exceed industry standards.

Pioneering Edge AI Development

In collaboration with MathWorks, TechSource Systems is pioneering the development of Edge AI solutions, addressing the evolving demands of modern technological landscapes. By leveraging MATLAB's advanced capabilities in shaping the future of Edge AI, the company is spearheading innovations that empower engineers and researchers to navigate the complexities of Edge computing with confidence and precision. This strategic partnership underscores TechSource Systems' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards and drive technological advancements.

Industry Recognition and Collaboration

TechSource Systems' unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has garnered widespread recognition as a trusted partner for numerous research institutes and multinational corporations across Southeast Asia. The company's recent success in hosting "MATLAB Day Singapore 2023" exemplifies its dedication to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the engineering community. This event, attended by industry experts and engineers, served as a platform to showcase the latest advancements in MATLAB and its applications, further solidifying TechSource Systems' position as a leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions.

About TechSource Systems :

Founded in 1996, TechSource Systems, alongside Ascendas Systems Group, is committed to providing quality technology solutions that empower the engineering and R&D community. With a focus on delivering the ultimate computing environment for technical computation and embedded deployment, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing design, simulation, visualization, and implementation. As the Authorized Reseller in Southeast Asia for MathWorks Inc, TechSource Systems provides organisations with best-in-class tools, products, and services that drive innovation and facilitate transformative breakthroughs across industries.

