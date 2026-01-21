TECNIMONT (MAIRE) ENTERS THE LNG MARKET THROUGH A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH ARGENT LNG IN THE USA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AN LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN LOUISIANA

TECNIMONT has signed a term sheet to participate as integrated engineering service provider in the development of Argent LNG's groundbreaking 25 MTPA LNG project in Louisiana, United State





TECNIMONT will leverage its proven ability to integrate advanced Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) technologies, across engineering, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permitting and Front-Engineering Design (FEED) development, for which contracts are expected to be finalized soon





The collaboration represents a platform for innovation, linking Italian and American expertise to build resilient, scalable, and repeatable LNG infrastructures

MILAN, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- MAIRE (Milan: MAIRE) announces that TECNIMONT S.p.A. has signed a term sheet with Argent LNG, LLC ("Argent LNG"), marking TECNIMONT's strategic entry into the global LNG market. The term sheet lays the foundation for TECNIMONT's participation in the development of the Argent LNG export facility project located in Port Fourchon, Louisiana – one of the most strategically hurricane-resilient energy hubs in the United States.

This strategic framework represents TECNIMONT's first operational step into the LNG export segment, a business area identified among the growth drivers for MAIRE's Integrated Engineering & Construction (IE&CS) business unit.

TECNIMONT and Argent LNG establish a long–term alignment across engineering and project development as the project advances through Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permitting, Front–End Engineering Design (FEED), for which contracts are expected to be finalized soon, in order to support the final investment decision.

The Argent LNG and TECNIMONT modular platform is designed to be fully replicable, scalable, and financeable, enabling rapid and predictable responses to global LNG demand. Every module has been optimized for constructability, transportability, and integration with proven Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) technologies. The Argent LNG platform, in fact, has been engineered around modular solutions from globally recognized technology leaders. This integrated approach is intended to enhance execution certainty, reduce interface risk, and support a disciplined pathway to final investment decision.

The collaboration delivers a truly bankable and repeatable solution that can be deployed across multiple projects and geographies, establishing a new global standard for modular LNG infrastructure.

This achievement represents further evidence of TECNIMONT's ability to deliver disciplined development, precise engineering execution, and integration of OEM technologies such as Baker Hughes.

Alessandro Bernini, Chief Executive Officer of MAIRE, commented: "We are extremely proud and excited to start this innovative project. This collaboration with Argent LNG not only strengthens our presence in the US but also opens to a new market for the Group, thanks to TECNIMONT's recognized capabilities in the modularized approach and its flexibility to adapt to new challenging opportunities"

Jonathan Bass, Founder and Executive Chairman of Argent LNG, commented: "This term sheet represents a meaningful alignment between capital, engineering, and execution. Engaging a Tier-1 global engineering organization at this stage underscores the seriousness, discipline, and long-term vision behind the Argent LNG platform. Our objective is to build a project that meets the highest standards of technical excellence, regulatory credibility, and capital efficiency."

MAIRE S.p.A. is a leading technology and engineering group focused on advancing the Energy Transition. We provide Integrated E&C Solutions for the downstream market and Sustainable Technology Solutions through three business lines: Sustainable Fertilizers & Nitrogen-Based Fuels, Low-Carbon Energy Vectors, and Circular Solutions. With operations across 50 countries, MAIRE employs approximately 10,500 people, supported by around 50,000 professionals involved in its projects worldwide. MAIRE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (ticker "MAIRE"). For further information: www.groupmaire.com.

