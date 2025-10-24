TECNO Announces the Winners of the 2025 Shot On CAMON Global Photography Contest -- Capturing the Pulse, the Bond, and the Motion of Life

The Shot On CAMON Contest 2025 attracted over 10,000 submissions from 56 countries, showcasing diverse perspectives and inspiring narratives. The contest awarded a total prize pool of USD 37,000 to recognize ten outstanding creators. At the top stands the TECNO Photography Master, who takes home the Grand Prize of USD 10,000, followed by Gold, Silver, and Bronze Prizes of USD 5,000, USD 3,000, and USD 1,000 respectively. In addition, ten participants were recognized with the "TECNO Friend" Prize for their active participation, each receiving a CAMON 40 Premier 5G smartphone.

A Global Stage for Diverse Visions from Emerging Creators

"This year's Shot On CAMON contest shows clear growth from the first edition — not just in scale, but in confidence and individuality," said Nigel Atherton, Editor of Amateur Photographer magazine. "Many creators from emerging markets told powerful everyday stories with a distinct visual voice. TECNO's effort to make that kind of expression possible is what gives this project real value."

"Through 'Shot On CAMON,' TECNO celebrates not just technical skill, but the power of perspective," said Laury Bai, Chief Marketing Officer, TECNO. "Every photograph tells a unique story, revealing the beauty, rhythm, and connection in our daily lives. By providing creators with innovative technology, we hope to inspire more people to share their vision and snap those extraordinary moments that resonate globally."

From May 1 to September 30, 2025, TECNO invited mobile photographers from around the world to submit their works across three expressive categories — Snap Every Pulse, Snap All Fleeting Bonds, and Snap Any Motion. More than 10,000 entries poured in, each capturing life's vivid rhythms and emotions from unique local perspectives.

TECNO Photography Master Winner

This year's Grand Prize, the title of TECNO Photography Master, was awarded to Nigerian photographer @micheal_the_colorist for his vibrant and uplifting work High Spirits. Captured on the CAMON 40 Pro, the image freezes a group of friends mid-air, their bright clothes and open arms forming striking geometry against a vivid blue sky — a pure celebration of youth, color, and freedom.

Snap Every Pulse Winners

The Gold Prize in Snap Every Pulse category went to a touching image of a young Nigerian girl running down a sunlit dusty street, her white dress swirling like a fleeting melody amid the rustic surroundings. The Silver Prize portrayed four dogs perched playfully on a low wall, their different postures echoing the natural rhythm of everyday life. The Bronze Prize captured the ancient cadence of traditional grain processing — the rhythmic pounding and careful sifting that speak to the enduring heartbeat of community labor. Together, these works reveal the pulse of life in its innocence, energy, and continuity.

Snap All Fleeting Bonds Winners

In Snap All Fleeting Bonds category, the Gold Prize depicted children joyfully playing in the mud — their laughter and closeness radiating the pure warmth of friendship. The Silver Prize framed the silhouettes of kids chasing one another along a Malaysian beach at sunset, glowing in the golden light of companionship. The Bronze Prize portrayed a boy tenderly caring for a young goat on parched land, expressing a quiet, protective love that transcends species. Each moment tells of fleeting yet precious connections — of play, comfort, and care.

Snap Any Motion Winners

In Snap Any Motion category, the Gold Prize was awarded to a stunning shot of a sepak takraw player leaping high at dusk, his form cutting a powerful silhouette that merges strength with grace. The Silver Prize captured a cyclist mid-air performing a daring stunt beneath shifting clouds, while the Bronze Prize portrayed a dancer spinning in a red dress amid the angular lines of city architecture — her reflection doubling the movement into a poetic blur. From sport to street to stage, these dynamic images embody motion as both energy and art.

As part of the prize, the winners will embark on an exclusive London Photography Tour at the end of 2025. This immersive trip will allow participants to exchange ideas, and capture the vibrant rhythm of one of the world's most iconic cities.

Their works will also be featured in global exhibitions, TECNO's annual photo book, and across TECNO's official online gallery, inspiring even more creators to share their visions and tell their own stories through the lens.

