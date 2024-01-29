TECNO Partners with Dolby to Bring Pioneering Immersive Spatial Sound Experience to Global Users

Dolby Atmos will firstly be featured in TECNO's upcoming POVA 6 Series, launching late-February at MWC2024.

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today announced a partnership with Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences. The collaboration will provide TECNO's global users with a breathtaking Dolby Atmos spatial sound experience that you can feel all around you -- revealing depth, clarity, and details like never before. Dolby Atmos will first be delivered to users through TECNO's upcoming POVA 6 Series, which will be officially launched at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024.

"At TECNO, we're constantly looking for new ways to elevate the user experience and bring more high-end capabilities to our devices," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Dolby to bring Dolby Atmos to our users around the world. This exciting development will allow our users to discover a new level of audiovisual immersion and enjoyment with their TECNO smartphone."

"We're delighted to partner with TECNO to bring the Dolby Atmos immersive listening experience to a wider range of consumers worldwide," said Javier Foncillas, Vice President, Commercial Partnerships, Dolby Laboratories. "Dolby Atmos will deliver the premium, multidimensional audio experience with depth, clarity, and details like never before to TECNO users who enjoy their favorite entertainment in Dolby."

Dolby Atmos transforms the mobile entertainment experience with moving audio that flows above and all around you. When listening on mobile devices, Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive sound experience wherever users go — over stereo earbuds or headphones, or over built-in device speakers. The up-leveled audio experience isn't limited just to Dolby Atmos content – Dolby's holistic audio solution also greatly improves the sound of all music, games, movies, and shows on your phone. It provides a more natural listening experience with crisper dialogue, a more enveloping soundfield, greater subtlety and nuance, maximized loudness without distortion, and consistent playback volume for a very wide variety of content.

For TECNO's global users, Dolby Atmos is set to revolutionize the listening experience for their favorite entertainment, including movies, shows, music, and games. The brand's first device to feature Dolby Atmos will be the upcoming TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G, which will be officially released in late February at Mobile World Congress 2024. The new device, which will be on show at TECNO's MWC 24 booth, promises an exciting gaming experience for modern youth with Dolby Atmos that puts users inside the action.

Following the global launch of POVA 6 Series, the collaboration with Dolby will also see all future TECNO CAMON and PHANTOM Series devices equipped with Dolby Atmos. With a shared vision to create premium experiences for users, the collaboration between TECNO and Dolby will enhance mobile entertainment for global consumers seeking unprecedented innovative entertainment experiences.

