Singapore-based startup combines 1:1 mentoring with AI to build personalized psychological profiles for each child

MANILA, Philippines, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeenCare, a Singapore edtech company, is redefining how modern parents connect with their children. Rather than relying on generic parenting books or expensive courses, TeenCare equips families with a personalized behavioral model of their own child — a living, evolving map of what makes each teenager tick.

TeenCare Introduces AI-Powered Behavioral Modeling to Help Parents Truly Understand Their Teens

Think of it as a private weather forecast for your child's inner world. When parents know a teen craves autonomy, they learn to ask the right questions instead of issuing commands during tense moments. When they discover that recognizing effort — even before results are perfect — can brighten a child's entire day, they gain a precise script for encouragement that replaces nagging and yelling.

TeenCare delivers this insight through two core pillars. Dedicated 1:1 Mentors meet with each teen monthly, serving as trusted confidants who hear the stories and emotions adolescents often cannot share with parents — producing the richest qualitative data from a teenager's inner world. Meanwhile, TeenCare AI analyzes every interaction, from the words a teen chooses to the attitudes they display, and continuously updates a dynamic "Psychological Map" that evolves week by week.

The resulting model tells parents what their child is worried about, why they have gone silent, and — most critically — what to say or do right now. All recommendations are grounded in real data about the individual child, enabling parents to pause, reflect, and respond thoughtfully rather than react on instinct.

The approach has attracted international recognition. TeenCare is a member of the MIT Solve community for social-impact innovation, an EMPower partner advancing youth development across Asia, and a participant in the UNDP–CIIP SDG Venture Scaler programme supporting growth-stage enterprises in education and healthcare across Southeast Asia.

"Don't study child psychology in general — study the child living under your roof." That conviction drives everything TeenCare builds, offering families worldwide a smarter, more compassionate way to raise the next generation.

About TeenCare

TeenCare is a Singapore-based edtech company on a mission to help parents deeply understand and guide their teenagers. Through 1:1 human mentoring and proprietary AI-driven behavioral analysis, TeenCare creates personalized psychological profiles that empower families with actionable, real-time parenting insights. Recognized by MIT Solve, EMPower, and the UNDP–CIIP SDG Venture Scaler, TeenCare has operated globally since its founding. For more information, visit www.teencare.ph.

SOURCE TeenCare