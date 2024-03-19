TEHTRIS unveils exclusive background and evidence of RosyStyle Affair

PARIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEHTRIS, a leading company in the automatic, real-time, non-human-action neutralization of cyberattacks, has just published its latest Threat Intelligence report, revealing, for the first time, the intricate details of an international fraud of almost 40 million euros, perpetrated on an online investment platform called RosyStyle.

A large-scale case targeting individuals via RosyStyle platform

After the arrest of a few members of its cybercriminal group, this case could easily have gone unnoticed. However, TEHTRIS reveals behind-the-scenes details of this fraud, centered on bogus online investments, as well as evidence that the cybercriminal group remains active.

Overview of the RosyStyle case:

Status: Despite the arrest of some members, the cybercriminals continued to defraud numerous retail investors, enticing them to transfer large sums of money to their bank accounts.

from IP addresses to websites, TEHTRIS unveils exclusive screenshots of login pages and platform's backend interface, as well as evidence of the criminals' access to victims' bank transactions. Persistent activity: beyond the initial case, the compromised source code has been adapted under several different brand names.

Cybersecurity is a collective responsibility

"Our vision of cybersecurity goes far beyond the conventional role of a solution provider. We are committed to understanding, anticipating and mitigating threats to ensure the protection of public and private organizations of all sizes, as well as individuals, in the digital economy. By offering not only cybersecurity solutions, but also vital information to arm them against evolving threats, we aspire to be a trustful source of information, thus contributing to a safer digital future for all," explains the TEHTRIS team.

About TEHTRIS

Founded in 2010, TEHTRIS is the publisher of the TEHTRIS XDR PLATFORM, hyper-automated cyber defense solution that detects and neutralizes cyberattacks in real time, without human action. With its "Security & Ethics by design" approach, TEHTRIS provides users with a holistic vision of their infrastructure, while guaranteeing data protection. TEHTRIS XDR PLATFORM is compatible with market security solutions via its APIs and integrated orchestrator. The solution monitors, analyzes and neutralizes threats for major organizations in transport, engineering, services and government. TEHTRIS keeps a constant watch on cybercrime and listens closely to its customers, helping them to minimize risks and deal with the unpredictable. In 2020, TEHTRIS raised a record €20 million in Series A funding and a second €44 million in Series B funding in 2022.

