KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEIZA, a blockchain company invested in by the Finran Group, announced the formation of the Malaysia Blockchain Consortium, marking a pivotal milestone in the nation's digital transformation journey. The historic MOU signing ceremony brought together 19 leading organizations from finance, government, enterprise, and technology sectors to establish Malaysia's largest institutional blockchain ecosystem.

TEIZA Initiates The Malaysian Blockchain Consortium with 19 Strategic Partners Through Historic MOU Signing Ceremony

The Malaysia Blockchain Consortium represents an unprecedented collaboration aimed at establishing national blockchain standards, accelerating adoption across key sectors, and positioning Malaysia as Southeast Asia's premier blockchain hub. The consortium unites financial institutions, government technology providers, fintech innovators, trading platforms, and infrastructure specialists under a unified vision for blockchain-powered innovation.

"The Malaysia Blockchain Consortium represents more than just a technology partnership—it's a national initiative," said Daler Fayziev, Executive Chairman of Finran Group. "By uniting leaders across diverse sectors, we're creating an ecosystem where blockchain innovation can flourish, where Malaysian businesses can compete globally, and where citizens benefit from more transparent, efficient, and secure services."

The consortium's 19 founding partners represent eight critical verticals spanning Digital Finance, Digital Economy, Digital Society, Digital Government, Digital Markets, Digital Ventures, Digital Infrastructure, and TEIZA's L1 Commercial Layer. These organizations bring specialized expertise in fintech innovation, enterprise solutions, government technology, trading platforms, investment ecosystems, and computational infrastructure—creating a comprehensive blockchain ecosystem designed to serve Malaysia's diverse economic and social needs.

Digital Finance: Nexstox, KazePay, Teel, Blox

Nexstox, KazePay, Teel, Blox Digital Economy: Dato Durian, NX Markets, TRL, Ihsan

Dato Durian, NX Markets, TRL, Ihsan Digital Society: Proppy, CCACC, IOV2055

Proppy, CCACC, IOV2055 Digital Government: iStream, ACCESS Blockchain Association Malaysia, Janjilah, Blocklime

iStream, ACCESS Blockchain Association Malaysia, Janjilah, Blocklime Digital Markets: Ikka.io

Ikka.io Digital Ventures: BlockOn, AccInvest

BlockOn, AccInvest Digital Infrastructure: MCOM

The consortium will focus on several key objectives:

Standards Development: Establishing technical and operational standards for blockchain implementation across Malaysian industries Interoperability: Creating seamless integration frameworks enabling different blockchain applications to communicate and transact Regulatory Collaboration: Working with government agencies to develop clear, innovation-friendly blockchain regulations Talent Development: Building Malaysia's blockchain expertise through education, training, and knowledge-sharing programs Real-World Applications: Deploying practical blockchain solutions addressing actual business and societal challenges

"The core ethos of the Malaysia Blockchain Consortium is collaborative, co-owned, and co-governed," said Harpreet Singh Maan, Chief Executive Officer of TEIZA. "We are building a shared technology infrastructure that provides real-world value to all Malaysians. This is about bringing together diverse organizations to harness blockchain technology's transformative potential—establishing the foundations for Malaysia's leadership in blockchain innovation."

The signing ceremony, held at Finran Sdn Bhd, Kuala Lumpur, featured presentations on TEIZA and blockchain solutions, as well as a panel discussion titled "Digital Nexus: Forging the Malaysia Blockchain Consortium." The panel brought together Calvin Ng (General Partner, Plutus VC), Kaizer (Head of BD, Aethir Edge), and Harpreet Singh Maan (CEO, TEIZA) to discuss the consortium's vision, TEIZA's unique multi-layer architecture, cross-sector collaboration opportunities, and key milestones for advancing institutional blockchain adoption in Malaysia.

The consortium will immediately begin work on priority initiatives, including the development of interoperability standards, pilot programs for government services, and the launch of blockchain-enabled financial platforms. Partners will collaborate through regular working group sessions, quarterly consortium summits, and joint research and development projects.

About TEIZA

TEIZA, a blockchain company, develops and maintains the TEIZA Omnilayer Protocol—a new digital foundation for governments, enterprises, communities, and digital economies worldwide. TEIZA's unique multi-layer architecture solves a critical challenge: enabling institutions to maintain sovereignty and regulatory compliance while accessing global blockchain networks and innovation. The platform provides a secure, scalable, and interoperable blockchain that powers decentralized AI, real-world asset tokenization, and enables governments, enterprises, startups, and SMEs to thrive in digital economies securely. TEIZA: The Operating System of Digital Economies.

About Malaysia Blockchain Consortium

The Malaysia Blockchain Consortium is an initiative established by TEIZA to unite government agencies, financial institutions, enterprises, and technology providers in advancing blockchain adoption across Malaysia. The consortium provides a collaborative platform to support Malaysia's National Blockchain Policy and drive institutional blockchain innovation.

SOURCE TEIZA