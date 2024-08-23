Teka's First Experience Centre Opens Doors For Singaporeans to Effortlessly Cook Healthy Meals at Home

Spanning 6,000 sq ft, the new space in Kaki Bukit showcases interactive kitchen technologies to inspire a new era of home cooking among Singaporeans

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teka , Germany's leading brand in integral kitchen solutions, has officially opened its first experience centre in Singapore, in collaboration with Cook With Love Pte Ltd (CWL), the exclusive distributor of Teka kitchen appliances in Singapore.

(Pictured above: Teka's new Singapore Experience Centre showcases a premium collection of kitchen appliances that blend German engineering with Italian design)

Known globally for its prestigious design accolades, Teka has been championing the art of making home cooking easy and effortless for the everyday busy Singaporean. The products' cutting-edge technologies promise consistently delicious results. The award-winning Steakmaster and MaestroPizza Ovens have smart temperature settings and suitable accessories for the respective dishes, designed to uncomplicate the cooking process.

"There are so many Singaporeans who are homeowners, yet the kitchen often gets overlooked in their list of priorities, often losing out in favour of the convenience of eating out . Quick, affordable hawker stall meals can overshadow the true value of home cooking — healthy eating and an opportunity for the family to bond," shares Elin Soo, Managing Director and Head of Sales in Cook With Love.

Inspiring Busy Singaporeans To Connect With Their Families Through Cooking

The new experience centre, located in Kaki Bukit, this 6,000 sq ft space, played host to the launch event attended by over 70 interior designers, real estate professionals, and industry leaders. The centre offers visitors a journey through six thoughtfully curated sections, each showcasing innovative solutions for home culinary experiences.

Advanced Cooking Technologies Exhibition

A showcase of innovative kitchen technologies which lets visitors discover firsthand how Teka's advanced appliances can seamlessly integrate into daily routines, making cooking more efficient and enjoyable.

Live Cooking Station

Visitors can experience interactive, hands-on cooking sessions designed to immerse them in the art of home cooking. The station offers a chance to experiment with different appliances and discover how they can fit into various culinary practices for both seasoned and amateur cooks.



The Live Cooking Station also serves as a hub for food enthusiasts and creators to connect and share their passion, exchanging ideas, and inspiring one another to build a community that extends beyond the walls of the Experience Centre.

Collaborative Kitchen Space

An inviting space for visitors to collaborate with experts and interior designers to envision and plan their ideal kitchen. The fully equipped area is perfect for discussions and conceptualisation, bringing kitchen ideas to life.

Infinity G1 Concept Space

The Infinity G1 Concept Space lies at the core of the innovative ideas sprawling through the centre. A showcase of thoughtful design and engineering, it acts as inspiration for elevating everyday meals and creating memorable culinary experiences right at home.

Teka Kitchen Appliances Hub

Concluding the sensory experience into the world of culinary arts, the Teka Kitchen Appliances Hub helps visitors make informed decisions to find solutions tailored to their needs. With a curated selection of appliances, this space empowers individuals to create a kitchen that supports their family's unique cooking goals.

"Despite the busy lifestyles and perceived hassle, investing in quality kitchen appliances can actually change the whole approach to cooking. It becomes a fulfilling experience for both the person cooking and the people they are cooking for, creating an ambience which brings together people to create meaningful moments," adds Elin.

In 2023, Teka was recognised with five prestigious design awards: the European Product Design Awards, Good Design Awards, International Design Awards, Design Intelligence Awards, and iF Design Awards. Accumulating over 52 design awards in just the last three years, Teka has cemented its position as a leader in comprehensive kitchen solutions in the region, and plans to continue expanding its circle of influence to keep inspiring families to cook and enjoy home cooked meals.

For more information, visit www.teka-sg.com .

About Teka Group

Teka Group is a multinational group that in 2024 celebrates the Centenary of its founding in Germany. Currently it is present in more than 100 countries, specialised in the design and manufacture of built-in appliances, stainless steel sinks and kitchen taps. Among its kitchen products are ovens, hobs, hoods, sinks and taps. Teka Group's main brands are Teka, Küppersbusch, Intra and Thor.

About Cook With Love Pte Ltd (CWL)

Cook With Love Pte Ltd (CWL), established in 2018, is a Singapore-based company. Our journey began with the exclusive distribution of Teka kitchen appliances in Singapore. Our team comprises professionals with extensive experience in the kitchen appliance industry, including former members of Teka Singapore, driving our steady growth in the competitive Singapore market.

