Teleperformance expands presence in Asia Pacific with new site in Bali

Island's multilingual population will help expand the company's global footprint by providing service from the heart across more than 21 Asian and European languages

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance (TP), a global leader in digital business services, today announced that it has opened a new multilingual hub in Bali, Indonesia which expands the company's global footprint in delivering multilingual support tailored to meet the evolving needs of clients.

The new Bali site will employ 500 Customer Experts who will provide service from the heart in more than 21 Asian and European languages. Bali is home to a diverse and multilingual population thanks to the island's thriving tourism industry, which has fostered a workforce highly proficient in multiple languages. This makes Bali an ideal location for TP's new multilingual hub, enabling TP to provide exceptional support to clients across different regions and languages.

Key client services that will be provided by Customer Experts at the Bali site include customer experience management, back-office services, integrated sales support, collections, finance and accounting, trust and safety, advanced analytics and business transformation consulting, among other services.

The new site in Bali marks TP's fifth site in Indonesia, where the company currently employs over 4,500 people across five sites serving more than 25 clients including some of the world's premier brands. The company's operations in Indonesia support major global clients across all sectors and many geographies, including Australia, Japan, Korea, China, Singapore and United States.

The new Bali site is the second new operational site TP opened this year, as the company continues to expand its service offerings across the globe. In August, the company opened a second location in Jamaica.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

