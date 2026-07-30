TELETRAC NAVMAN LAUNCHES ENERGY HUB TO REDUCE COMPLEXITY ACROSS MIXED-ENERGY FLEETS

New TN360 solution unifies energy data, fuel card integration, and actionable insights to help businesses optimise performance and control costs

SYDNEY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, today announced the launch of Energy Hub, a new solution within its all-in-one fleet management platform TN360. Energy Hub is designed to provide businesses with a unified view of energy usage across mixed-energy fleets. The solution combines electric vehicle (EV) charging visibility with traditional fuel data in a single platform, while supporting a broader range of alternative energy types beyond petrol and diesel.

As businesses continue to adopt mixed-energy fleets, managing energy usage across fleet management platforms, fuel card systems, and multiple charging sources, including home, depot, and public networks, is becoming increasingly difficult. With data often split across these systems, organisations lack a single, reliable view of energy usage across their operations.

Alain Samaha, Chief Executive Officer, Teletrac Navman, said: "Fleet operations are becoming increasingly complex as businesses manage the transition to mixed-energy environments. The challenge is no longer simply collecting information but bringing it together in a way that supports better operational decision-making."

"Energy Hub helps businesses reduce fragmentation and gain clearer insights into energy performance, bringing these data points together into one platform, giving organizations a clearer, unified view of energy usage and enabling a more integrated, data-driven approach to fleet management."

Real-time vehicle insights, including battery state of charge (SoC) and estimated remaining range, give managers a clearer understanding of vehicle readiness across EV and hybrid fleets. Building on Teletrac Navman's existing telematics platform, Energy Hub supports configurable alerts and exception-based reporting that can identify overcharging, unusual fuel transactions and inefficient charging behaviour.

The solution centralizes fuel card transaction data from leading providers, enabling organizations to streamline reporting, reconcile spending and detect anomalies without storing sensitive card information. It also introduces EV charging reimbursement capabilities, ensuring business-related energy costs are accurately calculated and allocated using driver trip classification data. Together, these capabilities help organisations strengthen compliance, simplify audits and identify unnecessary expenditure across both charging and fuel activity.

Energy Hub's dashboard provides fleet-wide visibility into energy consumption, transaction volumes, cost per kilowatt hour and overall spend. Fleet managers can analyse trends, monitor live charging status, track charging events and locate public charging infrastructure, providing the insights needed to optimise fleet performance and energy management.

The launch comes at a critical time for fleet-reliant organizations, including private fleets, local government and transport operators, where teams are under growing pressure to meet sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets. By improving visibility into energy usage and operational performance, Energy Hub makes it easier for organisations to align with these targets.

"As the industry evolves, visibility and integration will be critical to unlocking the full value of fleet data," said Samaha.

"Energy Hub gives our customers a single, connected view of their energy ecosystem, helping them reduce costs, improve efficiency and navigate the transition to more sustainable operations with confidence."

Energy Hub is now available within TN360 globally. Businesses interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Teletrac Navman for demonstrations, technical briefings or further information.

For more information on Energy Hub: https://www.teletracnavman.com.au/product-resources/energy-hub

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com.

SOURCE Teletrac Navman