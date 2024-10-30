Telix Partners with Subtle Medical on AI-Enabled SubtlePET™ Software for Faster PET Imaging with Illuccix®

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces a partnership with California-based Subtle Medical, Inc. (Subtle Medical) for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered positron emission tomography (PET) imaging with Telix's commercial PSMA-PET[1] product, Illuccix® (68Ga-PSMA-11).

Subtle Medical's SubtlePET™ is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared AI-driven solution to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of imaging procedures. The proprietary deep-learning algorithm allows for faster PET scanning – up to 75% time savings without compromising image quality. The technology represents a significant advancement in the field, offering numerous benefits to patients, physicians, and medical facilities.

SubtlePET's ability to expedite the imaging process reduces patient wait times and increases comfort, with the patient required to remain motionless under the camera for a shorter period of time, contributing to an overall more positive healthcare experience. Additionally, a shorter scan time for Illuccix will allow healthcare providers to further optimise workflows and resource utilisation. Most importantly for facilities, SubtlePET seamlessly integrates into existing imaging center workflows, empowering healthcare providers to achieve faster PET imaging on any scanner, regardless of manufacturer or model. The technology can also extend scanner life through improved performance.

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, Telix Precision Medicine, said, "Through this partnership, we are excited to incorporate an innovative AI product into the Illuccix value proposition for our customers and the patients they serve. We believe that the combination of Illuccix and SubtlePET will further strengthen Telix's AI toolkit and also Illuccix's reputation as the best-in-class PSMA-PET imaging agent for accuracy, reliability, quality, and operational excellence in the U.S. As Telix looks to our future with a multi-product portfolio, we look forward to growing our partnership with Subtle Medical to advance patient care and more efficient PET workflows across the disease spectrum."

Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer, Subtle Medical, commented, "We are pleased to commercially partner with Telix, a global leader in theranostics. This agreement represents a significant milestone for both companies, as we join forces to empower medical professionals and improve outcomes for patients with Subtle Medical's platform and innovative AI product for PET imaging, starting with prostate cancer."

The partnership with Telix, which covers North America and the European Union (EU, excluding France and French speaking Belgium), launches in the United States (U.S.) with Illuccix, with the aim to expand to other Telix PET-tracers, subject to regulatory approval.

To sign up for more information on Illuccix and SubtlePET visit https://illuccixhcp.com/power-of-lightning/

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading innovator in medical imaging software, utilising advanced AI technologies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of imaging procedures. The company's solutions, SubtlePET™ and SubtleMR™, leverage proprietary algorithms to improve scan times and image quality, aiming to improve patient outcomes and the diagnostic process. SubtlePET has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA and is Conformité Européenne (CE) marked in the EU for use with multiple PET tracers. Subtle Medical is committed to transforming medical imaging through its cutting-edge solutions, making it faster, safer, and more accessible to patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.subtlemedical.com or email [email protected]

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Telix's lead imaging product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11 and marketed under the brand name Illuccix®), has been approved by the U.S. FDA[2], by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)[3], and by Health Canada[4].

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on X and LinkedIn

[1] Imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen with positron emission tomography. [2] Telix ASX disclosure 20 December 2021. [3] Telix ASX disclosure 2 November 2021. [4] Telix ASX disclosure 14 October 2022.

