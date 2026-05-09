TelkomGroup Launches Pukpuk Submarine Cable: The First Digital Bridge Connecting Indonesia and Papua New Guinea

Through Telin, TelkomGroup strengthens Papua's network resilience and opens a new digital connectivity corridor across the Asia-Pacific region.

JAYAPURA, Indonesia, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, through its operating company, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), officially inaugurated the Pukpuk Submarine Cable System (Puk-Puk 1) at Telkom Witel Jayapura, Papua, on Friday (8/5). The milestone marks a new chapter in strengthening digital connectivity across Eastern Indonesia while reinforcing bilateral collaboration between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea in developing cross-border telecommunications infrastructure.

More than just a cable system, Pukpuk represents a bridge between nations—connecting communities, unlocking opportunities, and bringing the Asia-Pacific region closer together through resilient digital infrastructure. The project is expected to open a new connectivity corridor into the Asia-Pacific region, accelerating digital economic growth, expanding digital access for communities, and strengthening connectivity across border areas and Eastern Indonesia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Indonesia's Vice Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Angga Raka Prabowo, President Director of Telkom Indonesia Dian Siswarini, Papua New Guinea Consular representative in Jayapura Leon Galemo, Papua Provincial Government representative L. Christian Sohilait, and PNG DataCo CEO Paul Komboi.

In his remarks, Vice Minister Angga Raka Prabowo emphasized that accelerating digital transformation remains one of Indonesia's national priorities in building a more advanced, inclusive, and globally competitive nation.

"Connectivity must be developed equally, sustainably, and inclusively so that every region - including Eastern Indonesia has the same opportunity to grow within the digital economy ecosystem," said Angga.

He also expressed appreciation for TelkomGroup's commitment to strengthening national connectivity. "The Pukpuk Cable plays an important role in creating more reliable and resilient connectivity that will benefit communities across Eastern Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and beyond," he added.

The Pukpuk submarine cable system is the first cross-border cable in the Asia-Pacific region to directly connect Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Operated by TelkomGroup, the landing station in Jayapura serves as a strategic connectivity gateway to Kumul Telkom Holdings' network in Papua New Guinea, delivering capacity from multiple provinces across PNG to Vanimo.

Beyond telecommunications infrastructure, the project reflects a strategic partnership between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea in shaping regional connectivity—connecting nations, unlocking future. The synergy between Telin and PNG DataCo, further strengthened through the signing of a commercial agreement on the same day, marks a significant step toward deeper network integration and stronger Asia-Pacific digital connectivity.

With the launch of the cable system, Jayapura now has two independent connectivity routes. The first route connects Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua, while the newly inaugurated second route links cities in Papua New Guinea like Vanimo, Madang and Port Moresby to Jayapura, continuing onward Manado in North Sulawesi and United States, through the SEA-US cable system.

This alternative connectivity route significantly enhances Papua's digital infrastructure resilience through route diversity, ensuring more reliable and uninterrupted services. As Papua's connectivity hub, Jayapura is now better positioned to support regional digital economic growth and unlock new economic opportunities through world-class infrastructure.

President Director of Telkom Indonesia Dian Siswarini stated that the Pukpuk project reflects TelkomGroup's strong commitment to expanding equitable connectivity across Eastern Indonesia.

"Through Pukpuk, TelkomGroup is not only strengthening Papua's digital infrastructure, but also reaffirming that Eastern Indonesia is an integral part of the global connectivity ecosystem. We want to ensure that no region is left behind in the digital era. We hope this initiative will strengthen connectivity in Eastern Indonesia while opening broader opportunities for regional and global digital collaboration," said Dian.

"The Pukpuk Cable demonstrates how TelkomGroup, through Telin, continues to bridge digital gaps between nations. We are proud to be part of a historic milestone in Asia-Pacific connectivity and remain committed to delivering world-class digital infrastructure for a more connected future," Dian concluded.

PNG DataCo CEO Paul Komboi highlighted that the PUKPUK-1 cable is the tangible result of a partnership built over nearly a decade.

"PUKPUK-1 is more than just a cable. It is a bridge between nations, a platform for economic opportunity, and a foundation for digital transformation," he said. He further noted that the geographical proximity between Indonesia and Papua New Guinea should naturally be strengthened through reliable digital connectivity, and the collaboration with Telin stands as a clear manifestation of that shared vision.

Media Contact: Pri Handoko – VP Corporate Affairs, Email: [email protected] | Phone: +62811 8400 999

SOURCE PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk; PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)