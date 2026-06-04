TelkomMetra Strengthens Its Business Portfolio Restructuring Strategy, AdMedika Group Ready for Distinct Expansion under Fullerton Health

This strategic initiative aligns with Danantara Indonesia's streamlining directive to TelkomGroup in strengthening its structure and sharpening its business focus.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Multimedia Nusantara (TelkomMetra), an operating company of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), has officially signed a Shares Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Fullerton Health group of companies (Fullerton Health) regarding the full divestment of PT Administrasi Medika (AdMedika), including its subsidiary TelkoMedika (collectively referred to as AdMedika Group). The SPA between TelkomMetra as the seller and Fullerton Health as the buyer, which was executed on Tuesday (2/6), marks an important milestone in TelkomMetra's portfolio optimization efforts, while positioning AdMedika Group to enter its next phase of growth under Fullerton Health's ownership, including opportunities for regional expansion.

President Director of TelkomMetra, Pramasaleh Haryo Utomo (front left), and Group CEO of Fullerton Health, Ho Kuen Loon (front right), at the SPA signing ceremony related to the divestment of the AdMedika Group.

In line with the SOE streamlining aspirations mandated by Danantara Indonesia, this move forms part of the effort to build a more focused, agile, and globally competitive business structure for TelkomGroup. This initiative also represents part of the execution of TLKM 30's medium-term transformation strategy, particularly under the third pillar through the restructuring of non-core business portfolios to strengthen the company's focus on its core telecommunications and digital businesses.

Managing Director Business-2 of PT Danantara Asset Management, Setyanto Hantoro, stated, "This strategic step is aligned with the transformation and SOE portfolio restructuring agenda currently being driven by Danantara to build companies that are more focused, healthier, and globally competitive. Through a well-directed portfolio restructuring strategy and collaboration with global partners such as Fullerton Health, we believe this synergy will strengthen the capabilities of Indonesia's digital ecosystem, particularly in the healthcare sector, while creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders."

"TelkomGroup continues to consistently implement its business portfolio restructuring strategy to build a company that is more agile, efficient, and focused on value creation. We view strategic partnerships such as this not merely as a corporate transaction, but as part of a broader effort to create a more optimal business structure, enabling each entity to grow more aggressively while opening wider opportunities for future business innovation," said President Director of Telkom, Dian Siswarini.

Meanwhile, President Director of TelkomMetra, Pramasaleh Haryo Utomo, added, "TelkomMetra views this move as a strategic momentum to strengthen AdMedika's long-term value creation. Under Fullerton Health's ownership, we believe AdMedika is in a solid position to enhance its capabilities, expand its business scale, and gain access to a broader regional healthcare ecosystem, while maintaining the strong foundation that has been built in Indonesia."

AdMedika Group possesses a strong business foundation, technological capabilities, and proven track record in Indonesia's healthcare administration (third party administrator/TPA) industry. As part of Fullerton Health, which has extensive regional experience across the Asia-Pacific region, this collaboration is expected to strengthen AdMedika Group's position as one of Indonesia's leading healthcare administration and managed care providers.

"This acquisition reaffirms Fullerton Health's long-term commitment to Indonesia and our continued investment in building an integrated and scalable healthcare platform. With the integration of AdMedika Group into the Fullerton Health ecosystem, we are strengthening our operational capabilities in healthcare administration services while leveraging the regional network we have established to address the continuously evolving healthcare needs in Indonesia," said Ho Kuen Loon, Group CEO of Fullerton Health.

Through this strategic move, TelkomGroup, TelkomMetra, and Fullerton Health Group aim to strengthen the healthcare and digital services ecosystem in Indonesia, while creating sustainable added value for all stakeholders.

About AdMedika Group

AdMedika Group, acquired by TelkomGroup through TelkomMetra in 2010, is a third party administrator (TPA) company with the largest network in Indonesia, providing claims management solutions, provider network management, and integrated digital health services for corporations, insurance companies, and institutions. As part of the national healthcare ecosystem, AdMedika combines technological excellence with proven operational capabilities to deliver fast, accurate, and transparent services to customers. For more information, visit https://www.admedika.co.id/.

About Fullerton Health

Established in 2010, Fullerton Health is a leading integrated healthcare solutions provider in Asia Pacific. Operating across nine markets, the Group runs approximately 550 healthcare facilities and partners with more than 20,000 providers, delivering end-to-end services spanning managed care, primary care, diagnostics, speciality services and ancillary solutions.

Supported by a workforce of almost 8,000 employees, Fullerton Health serves over 26,000 corporate clients and facilitates beyond 14 million healthcare transactions annually, impacting more than 4 million lives across the region.

Combining clinical excellence, corporate healthcare expertise and digital innovation, Fullerton Health is committed to delivering seamless, accessible and trusted healthcare for all. For more information, visit https://www.fullertonhealth.com/.

CONTACT:

Galih Dzulfiqar

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896-1992-3673

SOURCE PT Multimedia Nusantara (TelkomMetra)