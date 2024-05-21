Telrad Networks Introduces New Comprehensive Partner Program

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telrad Networks, a leading global provider of innovative wireless telecommunication solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new comprehensive Partner Program.

The Telrad Partner Program provides a unique opportunity for partners to represent the leading-edge portfolio of Telrad's future-proof BreezeAIR product line. These products offer end-to-end communication solutions for various verticals, including municipalities, education, oil & gas, mining, WISPs, transportation, T1 operators, government, and more. Telrad Partner Program offers four tiers – Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond – each providing a range of benefits and advantages for partners.

Eyal Zafrir, CEO of Telrad Networks, commented, "Here at Telrad, we strongly believe that a success of a company lies with loyal partners, where both sides enjoy profit and trusts by actively targeting mutual success."

"The Telrad Partner Program is our comprehensive offering, tailored to diverse industries, countries, and regulatory environments. With a diverse product portfolio our four tiers partner program, effectively meets the needs of partners most complex requirements." – adds Raz Kivelevich-Carmi, Telrad's CTO.

By signing up to the Telrad Partner Program, partners will yield remarkable results by leveraging Telrad's expertise and resources, providing innovative solutions to deliver exceptional value to its customers and seize new opportunities in the dynamic wireless market.

Partners in the Telrad Partner Program will have access to resources, support, and incentives to help them grow their businesses and succeed in the marketplace. The program aims to build strong and mutually beneficial partnerships, empowering partners with the tools to deliver high-speed internet and communication services to businesses and communities worldwide.

To explore the details of the Telrad Partner Program and learn how you can benefit from being a certified partner, please visit: https://telrad.com/partner-program/

