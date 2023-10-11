Telstra International strengthens global managed cyber security services with new Security Service Centre in Manila

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telstra International, the global arm of the leading telecommunications and technology company Telstra, today opened the doors to its new Telstra Security Service Centre (TSSC) in Manila, Philippines, to enhance its capabilities and coverage of managed cyber security services for its customers globally.

Telstra Security Service Centre in the Philippines Bence Harvoth, Head of Cyber Security Practise, North Asia, Telstra International

Telstra International's managed security services combine cyber security expertise and threat intelligence, together with a suite of services to help customers manage risk and stay ahead of potential threats. This is complemented by Telstra Purple, a Telstra consulting and professional services division, in supporting customers through threat assessment, advisory, compliance and assurance.

The TSSC in Manila is designed to meet growing customer needs in cybersecurity across the region. According to analyst firm IDC, worldwide investments in hardware, software and services related to cyber security are expected to reach nearly USD $300 billion in 2026, driven by the ongoing threat of cyberattacks, the demands of providing a secure hybrid work environment, and the need to meet data privacy and governance requirements.

Through its strategic position in Asia, the new TSSC will work as one with its global counterpart in the United Kingdom, to enhance and expand the delivery of its managed cyber security services with its 24/7/365 follow-the-sun coverage model. This will enable Telstra International customers to help strengthen their security posture by helping to prevent, detect, analyse, respond to and remediate cybersecurity incidents.

"We're seeing increased demand for real-time and effective cyber-protection across North Asia, given the recent cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, businesses and public services. It's more important than ever for organisations to stay ahead of the curve in the complex and rapidly changing cyber security landscape. Enabling our customers to focus on their core business without having to worry about interruptions is at the heart of Telstra, and this centre is the latest example of our commitment to providing our customer with the robust cyber security services that they need," said Bence Horvath, Head of Cybersecurity Practise, North Asia, Telstra International.

About Telstra International

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. Today, Telstra International has over 3,000 employees based in more than 35 countries outside of Australia, providing services to thousands of business, government, carrier and OTT customers.

Over several decades we have established the largest wholly-owned subsea cable network in the Asia-Pacific, with a unique and diverse set of infrastructure that offers access to the most intra-Asia lit capacity.

We empower businesses with innovative technology solutions including data and IP networks, and network application services such as managed networks, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, integrated software applications and services. These services are underpinned by our subsea cable network, with licences in Asia, Europe and the Americas and access to more than 2,000 Points of Presences (PoPs) in more than 200 countries and territories globally.

In July 2022 Telstra completed the acquisition of Digicel Pacific , the largest mobile operator in the South Pacific region.

For more information, please visit www.telstra.com.hk.

