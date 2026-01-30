Temu Joins Japan Product Safety Pledge

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has signed the Japan Product Safety Pledge, a voluntary initiative led by the Consumer Affairs Agency of Japan to strengthen product safety standards in online marketplaces.



Launched in June 2023 in coordination with other government ministries and agencies, the pledge sets expectations that go beyond existing legal requirements. Online marketplaces that sign the pledge agree to additional measures to prevent third-party sellers from listing unsafe products.



The pledge includes 12 commitments. These include providing sellers with education on product safety requirements, maintaining systems to prevent recalled or unsafe products from being relisted, and working with regulators to take action against sellers who repeatedly list unsafe products.



"Signing this pledge reinforces our focus on protecting consumers and ensuring safe, high-quality products are widely accessible," a Temu spokesperson said. "We look forward to supporting efforts to build a safer online shopping environment."



The Japan Product Safety Pledge forms part of Temu's broader efforts to strengthen product safety globally. In May 2024, the company entered into a Product Safety Agreement with the Korea Fair Trade Commission. In Canada, Temu signed the Canadian Product Safety Pledge, a voluntary initiative led by Health Canada to enhance product safety in online marketplaces. Temu also works with third-party testing and certification agencies to verify that products listed by sellers meet regulatory requirements.



Since entering the Japanese market in July 2023, Temu has expanded its presence by responding to consumer demand for wider product choice, accessibility, and dependable quality. In May 2025, the company opened its Local Seller Program to businesses of all sizes across Japan, enabling a growing number of Japanese sellers to join the platform and reach customers through e-commerce.



About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

SOURCE Temu