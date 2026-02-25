HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic partnership with Amaze, the super app with over 6 million userbase, 10-month launched by Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group). Through this collaboration, Amaze is leveraging Tencent Cloud's one-stop E-commerce Live Streaming Solution, which offers seamless, end-to-end management of the entire livestreaming process—from viewing and real-time interaction to content reuse and operational analytics. The partnership enables Amaze to unlock new growth opportunities on Shoppertainment and deliver Thai consumers a smoother, richer, and more immersive online shopping experience.

Tencent Cloud and Amaze Join Forces to Accelerate the Future of Live E-commerce in Thailand

Drives Live E-commerce Innovation in Thailand with a Proven Track Record

As live e-commerce and shoppertainment continue to gain momentum across Southeast Asia, Amaze is integrating its strong foundation in traditional e-commerce with innovative content ecosystems to create a more engaging super app experience. To support this vision, Amaze has chosen Tencent Cloud as its strategic partner. With a proven track record serving over 90% of China's live e-commerce platforms across domestic and overseas markets, and more than 70% of leading OTT enterprises in Asia, Tencent Cloud provides the robust technological foundation to drive Amaze's live commerce growth.

Building on this foundation, Tencent Cloud brings its mature livestreaming innovations to Thailand, introducing interactive features such as real-time voting, on-screen gifting, and live shopping lucky draws. To further fuel user engagement, it also supports viral social tools such as sharing incentives, group-buy promotions, and streamer battles. With comprehensive localization and dedicated support, Tencent Cloud strives to be a cloud services partner that truly understands the needs of local users and businesses.

Amaze, meanwhile, plans to onboard a diverse community of local influencers and content creators across retail, lifestyle, and food sectors, continuously enriching its livestreaming ecosystem. These features will seamlessly integrate with Amaze's rewards system, allowing users to earn and redeem points while enjoying more interactive, entertaining live shopping experiences.

Unlocks New Growth for Amaze via One-Stop Audio and Video Solution

Livestream e-commerce is rapidly evolving from standalone functions into comprehensive, system-level solutions. Tencent Cloud's one-stop E-commerce Live Streaming Solution empowers clients like Amaze to quickly build scalable, low-latency, and sustainable livestreaming capabilities to support long-term growth. Supported by its global Cloud Streaming Services (CSS) network — spanning more than 70 countries and regions with over 3,200 acceleration nodes and 400 Tbps of bandwidth capacity — Tencent Cloud ensures seamless, reliable, and high-quality content delivery even during large-scale, cross-regional events. Its industry-leading ultra-low-latency technology enhances viewer engagement and boosts conversion rates, while DRM encryption and watermark tracing further strengthen content security and prevent piracy.

In addition, Tencent Cloud's proprietary Top Speed Codec technology optimizes video transmission efficiency by reducing bitrate by more than 30% without compromising image quality or playback smoothness, significantly lowering bandwidth costs. Its Instant Messaging (IM)/ Chat capability further enriches the interactive experience, supporting unlimited user participation and enabling real-time engagement features such as live comments, likes, gifting, product tagging, and coupon distribution. Even under challenging network conditions, the IM service maintains a message delivery success rate of over 99.99%, ensuring uninterrupted audience interaction.

Complementing these capabilities, Tencent Cloud's Video on Demand (VOD) service transforms livestreams into enduring digital assets through real-time recording, flexible clipping, and cloud storage. This enables seamless repurposing of livestream content into product showcases, marketing materials, and promotional videos for replay, distribution, and ongoing operational use, thereby maximizing the value and lifecycle of each broadcast.

Shapes the Next Chapter of Live E-commerce with AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to shape the next chapter of live e-commerce, Tencent Cloud's one-stop solution integrates a suite of advanced AI-powered capabilities built on its proprietary AI visual foundation model. These include intelligent audio and video enhancement to improve quality of experience (QoE) and service (QoS), real-time multilingual subtitles and translations covering more than 100 languages, and customizable AIGC visual effects generated from text prompts to drive greater viewer engagement. The solution also supports fully digital, 24/7 virtual hosts, reducing operational costs while enabling continuous, always-on livestreaming experiences.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are delighted to partner with Amaze to bring next-generation live e-commerce experiences to Thailand. This collaboration marks an important milestone in Tencent Cloud's continued efforts to localize its industry-leading audiovisual capabilities for leading global enterprises. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our core audio and video technologies to collaborate with international partners in shaping the future of innovative live commerce."

Dr. Gail Sarintip Satitsatian, Managing Director of Amaze Super App, stated: "Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud has been transformative, particularly in driving a significant sales uplift through our live commerce features. By leveraging Tencent's robust technology, we've seen a substantial increase in Daily Active Users (DAU), fueled by the deep engagement that only real-time interaction can provide."

Central to this success is the integration of Amaze Points—the heartbeat of our ecosystem—directly into the live experience. This allows users to utilize their points for exclusive activities and rewards mid-stream, creating a seamless loop of loyalty and excitement. This partnership was pivotal to our End of Year campaign success and reinforces our goal to lead Thailand's shoppertainment evolution by delivering truly immersive and rewarding shopping experiences.

Over the past three years, Tencent Cloud's international business has achieved robust double-digit growth, with its overseas customer base doubling in the past year alone. Today, Tencent Cloud's services extend across more than 80 countries and regions worldwide, empowering enterprises in sectors such as livestreaming, gaming, cross-border e-commerce, and financial services. Its key global partners include Indonesian largest digital ecosystem GoTo Group, Thailand-based Asia's leading retail conglomerate CP AXTRA, Singapore's leading mobility platform Ryde, the UAE's prominent livestreaming platform C.live, and the Philippines' major telecommunications operator Converge, among others.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Amaze:

Amaze, a subsidiary of Ascend Group, is an e-commerce marketplace and the strategic architect of the most comprehensive Point Ecosystem in Thailand. By integrating reward points from the CP Conglomerate and an expansive network of external partners, Amaze has pioneered a revolutionary model—the first of its kind in the country—where users can utilize their accumulated points as a direct substitute for cash to shop for a vast range of products.

Beyond its strength in loyalty integration, Amaze is evolving the shopping experience through Shoppertainment. By blending interactive live commerce with its unique point system, Amaze creates an engaging environment where users can participate in activities and earn rewards in real-time. This synergy between "Points" and "Entertainment" positions Amaze as a forward-thinking marketplace that delivers unmatched value and interactivity to the Thai digital economy.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud