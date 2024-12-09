Tencent Cloud and BeLive Technology Strengthen Partnership to Offer Engaging and Personalized Interactions with Digital Human Solutions

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its strengthened collaboration with the streaming media service provider BeLive Technology through digital human solutions. By humanizing services for BeLive's clients, this partnership will offer more engaging and personalized interactions for end users. Additionally, it helps brands overcome challenges related to manpower and resource management, providing high-standard customer service and scalable, efficient video content creation.

Tencent Cloud has been collaborating with BeLive Technology for several years, providing leading media service solutions to elevate livestreaming standards in Southeast Asia and beyond. Today, both parties are deepening their partnership with multilingual digital humans from Tencent Cloud for both online and offline user experiences. Digital human solutions are now set to be applied in BeLive's various business scenarios, including short video content creation, livestream commerce, and customer service.

Short video creation: Creating reels in bulk can be quite manpower- and resource-intensive, especially with the high talent costs when clients hire influencers or celebrities to feature in the videos. Production costs can also be significant due to other requirements such as studio rentals, lighting, and audio equipment. By applying digital humans as the main subjects in these videos, Tencent Cloud empowers BeLive and its clients to accelerate their video production process with less expertise required, making it easier to start creating short videos.

Livestreams: In some markets, livestream marathons are increasingly popular and have proven to bring great ROI to e-commerce companies. However, running day-long livestreams with human hosts can be challenging, as it is difficult for them to maintain the energy required to engage with audiences and answer questions all day long. By creating virtual influencers and personalities with Tencent Cloud Digital Human solution, scaling shoppable livestreams can become more feasible. Combined with BeLive's AI chatbot technology, customer inquiries can now be addressed even after the livestream has ended, making the shopping experience on BeLive more seamless and on-demand.

Physical kiosks and digital displays for enhancing customer service: Many shopping malls and attractions currently rely on self-serve touchscreen directories for customers to navigate their premises. However, visitors – especially less tech-savvy ones – can sometimes get frustrated when they are unable to find what they need or take longer to figure out the interface. More advanced kiosk solutions equipped with a digital human concierge can make the experience more humanized and inclusive, with the ability to switch between languages for different audience groups. Customers can simply state their inquiries through natural speech, and the digital human will respond in real-time, just like a customer service officer would. Supported by Tencent Cloud Digital Human solution in offline kiosks, BeLive anticipates an improvement in efficiency at customer service counters, thereby enhancing the service experience for all visitors by minimizing waiting times.

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager for Singapore & Malaysia at Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are pleased to boost our partnership with BeLive Technology by providing robust digital human solutions that aim to further enhance the value of their services to clients. Not only do we see customers showing significant interest in adopting these solutions for their video and livestream campaigns, but we also observe a growing demand for alternative content creation methods. These trends and needs can both be effectively addressed and met through the deployment of digital humans."

Kenneth Tan, CEO, and Co-founder of BeLive Technology, said, "BeLive Technology is committed to elevating the livestreaming standard in Southeast Asia. Implementing virtual avatars can be time-consuming due to the lengthy development and testing process. However, working with Tencent Cloud allows us to significantly reduce the go-to-market speed for clients. Tencent Cloud's advanced digital human capabilities add substantial value to BeLive's interactive video solutions. With these solutions, we can fulfill clients' objectives more effectively and in a shorter timeframe."

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

