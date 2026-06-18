Tencent Cloud and China CITIC Bank International Limited Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Accelerate FinTech 2.0 Transformation

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Tencent Cloud Day Hong Kong, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with China CITIC Bank International Limited (CNCBI). The agreement, which marks one of the most comprehensive partnerships between a Chinese-funded bank in Hong Kong and a cloud provider, establishes a long-term strategic partnership to drive CNCBI's FinTech 2.0 digital transformation and co-develop banking industry best practices to serve the Hong Kong and Macau banking sectors.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement was officially signed by Jared Jiang, General Manager of Financial Service Industry, Tencent Cloud Hong Kong and Macau, and Tang Bin, Deputy Chief Information Officer of CNCBI. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Carlos Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud, and Wendy Yuen, Head of Personal & Business Banking Group, CNCBI.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CNCBI is a leading Chinese-funded bank providing comprehensive commercial and investment banking services. CNCBI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited and a member of CITIC Group, one of China's largest state-owned conglomerates. The bank is actively driving its FinTech 2.0 digital transformation, which is anchored on three strategic pillars: "Shenzhen-Hong Kong Synergy, AI-Driven, Phantomization".

Under the new agreement, the two companies are forming a powerful strategic partnership, joining forces to empower each other and co-create highly efficient, intelligent, and secure financial services. Central to this collaboration is a shared commitment to providing customers with a safer banking environment. By combining advanced technical innovation with robust data privacy considerations, the partnership will focus on driving intelligent risk control capabilities, reinforcing trust and safety in regional digital banking.

Furthermore, both parties will explore the deployment of innovative artificial intelligence capabilities to unlock greater operational efficiency across the board. This AI-driven approach is aimed at optimizing productivity within internal bank operations as well as elevating customer-facing services, streamlining workflows to meet evolving market demands in a highly competitive landscape.

To build a sustainable digital ecosystem, the collaboration provides comprehensive, end-to-end support for the bank's FinTech 2.0 digital transformation. Both parties will focus on accelerating the development of a next-generation core banking architecture while actively exploring domestic and national technology stack alternatives for financial systems. This robust foundation ensures a smooth technological evolution, setting a new benchmark for stable, compliant, and locally optimized digital infrastructure in the cross-border banking sector.

Jared Jiang, General Manager of Financial Service Industry, Tencent Cloud Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Our strategic cooperation with CNCBI represents a landmark collaboration in Hong Kong and Macau's financial services sector. By combining Tencent Cloud's secure cloud infrastructure and intelligent capabilities with CNCBI's FinTech 2.0 vision, we are setting new benchmarks for digital transformation and cross‑border financial innovation. This partnership underscores Hong Kong and Macau's role as leading hubs for regional financial technology development and highlights Tencent Cloud's commitment to enabling secure, intelligent, and future‑ready financial services."

Tang Bin, Deputy Chief Information Officer of CNCBI, said, "This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in our FinTech 2.0 journey, uniquely aligning with our Shenzhen‑Hong Kong Synergy strategy to create a flagship showcase for cross‑border financial technology. By establishing a strategic framework that strengthens our core infrastructure, operational efficiency, and security capabilities, we are building a progressive relationship that enables us to elevate customer experiences across Hong Kong, Macau, and the wider cross‑border banking sector."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About China CITIC Bank International Limited

China CITIC Bank International is a Hong Kong-based full-service commercial bank that offers a broad spectrum of financial services spanning wealth management, personal banking, wholesale banking as well as global markets and treasury solutions. We aspire to grow into an outstanding bank that possesses professional capabilities to succeed with our customers, staff and community.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud