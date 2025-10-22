Tencent Cloud and eMAG Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Growth Across Eastern European E-Commerce

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic partnership with eMAG, a pioneer in the online commerce sector in Central and Eastern Europe. By leveraging Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities, the partnership supports eMAG's growth and digital transformation objectives.

Widely recognized as a market leader and innovation driver in Central and Eastern Europe, eMAG operates across Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and gives access to millions of consumers and thousands of merchants through its robust marketplace, advanced logistics network, and continuous investments in AI and cutting-edge technology.

Tencent Cloud brings proven expertise in cloud infrastructure, big data analytics, AI, and Super App capabilities to eMAG, validated through large-scale global deployments. These technologies ensure platform stability and operational efficiency during peak traffic, enhance customer experience with AI-powered personalized recommendations, and optimize operational costs. Under this partnership, eMAG will leverage Tencent Cloud's global cloud platform to deliver seamless, highly available online services, maintain the highest standards of customer data protection, and rapidly scale infrastructure to meet seasonal demand and business growth. The integration of Tencent Cloud's advanced AI solutions will further personalize and enrich the marketplace experience for both shoppers and sellers.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Head of Tencent Cloud International , said, "We are thrilled to partner with eMAG to drive scalable and innovative digital experiences across Eastern Europe. By combining Tencent Cloud's global cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities with eMAG's market insights and leadership, the collaboration aims to empower millions of consumers and merchants with best-in-class services, heightened security, and new opportunities for growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore new innovations that shape the future of the digital economy in the region."

Daniel Cumpata, Vice President of Engineering at eMAG , said, "Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud is a pivotal step in eMAG's digital evolution. Harnessing Tencent Cloud's cloud and AI expertise, we will elevate our platform's reliability and personalization, delivering better experiences for our customers and sellers alike."

