Tencent Cloud and Inworld AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver a One-Stop, Lifelike, Realtime Voice AI Solution

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, today announced a strategic partnership with Inworld AI, a leading voice AI research lab and developer platform for real-time, human-level voice experiences.

Through the collaboration, Inworld's top-ranked text-to-speech (TTS) models will be deeply integrated with Tencent Cloud's enterprise-grade global realtime communication infrastructure. Developers can directly select Inworld TTS in the Tencent Real-Time Communication (Tencent RTC) console and SDK to build AI applications with emotionally intelligent, real-time voice experiences delivered over Tencent RTC's low-latency global network.

Tencent RTC and Inworld AI Power Enterprise-Grade Realtime Voice AI for Global Customers

Inworld AI is widely recognized for powering highly expressive voice AI — for companions, enterprise agents, interactive entertainment, and more — where emotional nuance, timing, and non-verbal cues matter as much as the words themselves. Inworld's TTS stack delivers ultra-realistic, context-aware speech and precise voice cloning with performance ranked #1 by users on the Artificial Analysis Speech Arena.

Inworld TTS delivers sub-130ms first-chunk latency, supports over 100 languages, and enables instant cross-lingual conversion within a single generation while preserving a consistent speaker voice. Developers can easily clone voices, design custom voices, control vocal style, and stream natural voice responses.

By integrating Tencent RTC technology, developers gain access to an enterprise-grade realtime communication backbone featuring more than 3,200 global nodes, sub-300ms worldwide latency. Advanced capabilities, such as AI noise suppression and weak-network resilience, ensure conversational AI applications run seamlessly across regions, especially in some markets where connectivity and latency challenges are common.

As part of this partnership, Tencent RTC and Inworld AI have jointly launched a Conversational AI Demo, showcasing the seamless integration of Inworld TTS with Tencent RTC's real-time communication infrastructure. The demo also features a curated selection of recommended voices tailored to different languages and application scenarios, allowing developers to experience them firsthand. Interested developers and enterprises can experience the demo here: https://trtc.io/demo/homepage/#/inworld

Wison Xie, Head of Tencent RTC Product at Tencent Cloud, said, "Production-grade voice AI requires both a capable model and a capable network — neither side can deliver it alone. Inworld has set a new bar for expressive, controllable TTS, and we are proud to bring those voices into Tencent RTC's global real-time communication backbone. This partnership is part of a long-term commitment to give developers a one-stop path from prototype to production, so they can focus on the experience they want to create, not the underlying infrastructure."

Kylan Gibbs, CEO at Inworld AI, said, "Tencent Cloud gives developers a powerful platform for integrating enterprise-grade conversational AI into any application. Now, with access to Inworld TTS through Tencent RTC, developers can leverage state-of-the-art tech in their full cloud stack. We're excited to partner with Tencent to push the boundaries of high-quality, broadly accessible voice AI."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Tencent RTC:

Tencent RTC provides real-time communication solutions, including audio/video calling, live streaming, and in-game voice. With enterprise-grade security, AI-powered enhancements, and a global network of over 3,200 nodes, Tencent RTC powers mission-critical communication for customers worldwide.

About Inworld AI：

Inworld is widely recognized for powering highly expressive voice AI — for companions, enterprise agents, interactive entertainment, and more — where emotional nuance, timing, and non-verbal cues matter as much as the words themselves. As a premiere AI research lab building the models and infrastructure for real time AI experiences, Inworld leads with #1-ranked TTS models optimized for human-like expression and sub-200ms latency that feels like a real conversation. Inworld's Realtime API unifies STT, LLM routing, and TTS into a single low-latency voice pipeline trusted by developers building consumer applications, AI companions, and voice agents worldwide.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud