New Weixin/WeChat Mini Program set to e nhance Chinese visitors' tourism and mobility experience in Singapore

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American: RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a technology leader in mobility and quick commerce in Singapore. This new phase introduces the launch of the Weixin Mini Program in Singapore, building upon the earlier integration of Tencent Cloud Real-Time Communication (TRTC) technology that enhanced in-app communications within the Ryde platform. Weixin is China's most popular messaging and social platform, known internationally as WeChat.

Tencent Cloud and Ryde Strengthen Partnership with New Weixin/WeChat Mini Program Launch in Singapore

The newly launched Weixin/WeChat Mini Program aims to elevate accessibility and convenience for Chinese tourists visiting Singapore. Through this feature, users can seamlessly book Ryde rides directly within the Weixin/WeChat ecosystem — eliminating the need for additional app downloads. The interface supports Simplified Chinese, displays fares in RMB, and enables smooth payments via Weixin/WeChat Pay.

This collaboration further strengthens Ryde's partnership with Tencent Cloud, extending beyond backend infrastructure to introduce user-centric services that harness Weixin/WeChat's extensive reach. Together, both companies advance their shared vision of improving cross-border mobility, delivering personalized user experiences, and supporting Singapore's vibrant inbound tourism from China.

Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager for Singapore & Malaysia at Tencent Cloud International, said, "This expanded partnership underscores our firm commitment to deepening digital integration within the Weixin/WeChat ecosystem. It exemplifies Tencent's dedication to extending Weixin/WeChat Pay and Mini Program solutions beyond China, delivering tangible benefits to overseas markets. We are proud to support Singapore's inbound tourism by enhancing connectivity and user experience through our Mini Programs."

Nitin Dolli, CTO at Ryde Group, said, "Partnering with Tencent Cloud strengthens Ryde's position as a leading local platform collaborating with global technology pioneers to deliver sustainable, scalable mobility solutions. The new Mini Program enhances accessibility for over 3 million Chinese visitors each year, offering a familiar and localized booking experience that aligns with their language and currency preferences. We are excited to build on this collaboration, exploring new opportunities that enhance our competitive edge and reinforce our dedication to creating smarter, more seamless experiences for our users."

###

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Ryde Group Ltd:

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to driver-partners on our platform. For

more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ryde Group Ltd specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud