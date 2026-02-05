SÃO PAULO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treeal, a Brazilian fintech company specializing in innovative payment solutions for businesses, today announced the partnership with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of leading global technology company Tencent, to introduce the advanced PalmAI Service to the Brazilian market. Designed to outperform traditional biometric methods, including fingerprint and facial recognition, the new system offers a secure, contactless, and highly accurate alternative for payment processing and access control.

Tencent Cloud and Treeal Partnership Brings Next-Gen PalmAI Service to Brazil

Across several Asian markets, Tencent Cloud's PalmAI Service is also already driving efficiency and elevating user experience in diverse scenarios. For example, in Tencent's own buildings, the biometric readers are ubiquitous at every entrance, allowing employees and visitors to have instant access with no identification failures. The solution has also been tested in a variety of practical environments — including high-traffic transit locations (such as subway stations and bus stops), retail self-checkout experiences, private events, and other real-life access and identity verification scenarios.

Globally, the system supports more than 50 million active users conducting over two billion transactions annually. Treeal's implementation delivers industry-leading performance, allowing user identification in less than 300ms, with a false acceptance rate of less than 0.0000001% (1 in 1 billion operations) and a false rejection rate of 0.01%.

"Biometric systems like this aren't just about security—they redefine the user experience by making it faster, simpler, and more intuitive," says João Santos, CEO of Treeal. "Brazilians are known for embracing innovation early, and we believe palm-based biometrics could become mainstream within the next five years."

Commenting on the partnership, Eric Li, Director of AI Global Commercialization at Tencent Cloud, said, "We're excited to see our PalmAI Service makes its way to Brazil through Treeal. This is a market known for its innovation appetite, and we believe this technology will play a key role in shaping the future of secure, frictionless transactions—not just in payments, but across smart access and urban mobility."

Tencent Cloud's PalmAI Service brings unmatched AI-based precision

The palm scanner can identify the unique vein patterns beneath the skin—appearing as dark lines—which remain distinct even between identical twins. It reads the lines, contours, creases, and skin textures such as pigmentation and calluses, which are unique to each person, to ensure unmatched precision. Each scan is completed within milliseconds and requires neither a card nor a smartphone. All data is tokenized and encrypted, with no actual images of users ever stored.

Palm recognition addresses many shortcomings associated with fingerprint and facial recognition systems, including vulnerability to spoofing, reduced accuracy with certain demographics, environmental constraints, and hygiene concerns. While fingerprint scanners can be fooled by 3D-printed silicone replicas and facial recognition may struggle with poor lighting, occlusions, or distinguishing between similar-looking individuals (such as twins), PalmAI Service offers a more robust and reliable solution.

As biometric technologies continue to evolve, Treeal aims to position Brazil at the forefront of secure, frictionless transactions—ushering in a new era of intelligent identity verification.

About Treeal

Treeal is a company specializing in business, payment, and sales solutions, created to serve companies that need efficiency, security, and high performance in every transaction. Since 2020, Treeal has been transforming the way money circulates within companies, with a robust, reliable, and scalable technological infrastructure, prepared for large volumes without sacrificing stability. With high-performance APIs and robust operation, Treeal guarantees agile and secure processing, generating a real competitive advantage for its clients. Today, it handles more than 200 million transactions per month, serving segments that demand high performance and zero tolerance for failures.

More than just a "payment method," Treeal designs complete solutions so that companies can sell more, receive payments more efficiently, and have total control of their financial flow, with agility, intelligence, and confidence to grow. Learn more: https://treeal.com/.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

