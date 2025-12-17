Tencent Cloud Announces Strategic Partnership with Thailand’s Leading Digital Asset Exchange Bitkub

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its strategic partnership with Bitkub Group, Thailand's largest digital asset and blockchain leader, composed of companies such as; Bitkub Exchange, Thailand's leading digital asset exchange with over 90% of transaction volume in the local market, Bitkub Academy, the national hub for digital assets, Bitkub Blockchain Technology, the top blockchain infrastructure, and more. Leveraging Tencent Cloud's robust infrastructure, database technologies and AI capabilities, the collaboration will enable Bitkub to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable services for users buying, selling, and storing digital assets.

After a rigorous evaluation of critical factors, including infrastructure robustness, product portfolio, cloud migration expertise, and stringent security standards, Bitkub has selected Tencent Cloud as its strategic cloud partner. This decision was driven by a confluence of Bitkub's core priorities: achieving superior cost efficiency, gaining access to enhanced technical support, and strengthening its risk management posture in a complex global landscape. The deep regional expertise Tencent Cloud brings was a pivotal factor in navigating these requirements.

The partnership will empower Bitkub with a comprehensive suite of Tencent Cloud technologies designed for high-performance and secure digital asset exchange operations. Key benefits include an outstanding global network infrastructure for fast and stable user access, reliable storage services for robust data protection, and cloud-native solutions like Tencent Kubernetes Engine (TKE) for agile innovation and seamless scaling during peak traffic periods. Furthermore, Bitkub will leverage cost-optimized AMD-based compute instances and a multi-availability zone architecture that collectively deliver high availability, simplified disaster recovery, and reduced infrastructure expenses.

Jimmy Chen, Vice President of Tencent Cloud, Vice President of APAC, Tencent Cloud International, said, "This partnership highlights Tencent Cloud's solid commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud infrastructure and advanced technologies specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of the cryptocurrency and Web3 sectors in international markets. By providing Bitkub with scalable, secure, and cost-efficient solutions, we aim to accelerate their platform's growth, drive continuous innovation, and enhance resilience in the fast-evolving digital asset environment."

Topp Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO of Bitkub Group, said, "Partnering with Tencent Cloud, a trusted leader renowned for its advanced cloud and AI capabilities, enables us to significantly enhance our platform's performance, security, and customer service. This strategic collaboration not only reinforces Bitkub's leading position in the Thailand cryptocurrency market but also supports our ambitious expansion goals. Together, we aim to revolutionize how people engage with finance, driving innovation that transforms lives and empowers individuals toward a more inclusive and dynamic financial future."

Looking ahead, Tencent Cloud and Bitkub plan to deepen collaboration on high-performance databases like TDSQL, Redis, and MongoDB to support Bitkub's mission-critical workloads. Tencent Cloud Agent Development Platform (ADP) will boost internal efficiency and innovation, while CodeBuddy's AI-assisted code generation enhances developer productivity and product quality. Both parties are also exploring the adoption of WeTest for mobile app stability, alongside eKYC and Tencent Cloud Risk Control Engine (RCE) to better safeguard user funds and mitigate overall risks.

Tencent Cloud also acted as the official Title Sponsor for the Bitkub Summit in Bangkok this year, held from October 25-26, reflecting its continued commitment to help drive Thailand toward becoming a regional digital economy and tech innovation hub for Web3 industries.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Bitkub Group:

Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is Thailand's leading blockchain technology and digital asset company. "Believe & Beyond" is one of our missions that drives us towards our goal of building a digital economic infrastructure and connecting opportunities between the old world and the digital world so that people can cross over safely and confidently. Our focus extends beyond Thailand to the global market. The group also includes 6 companies as follows: Bitkub Exchange, Bitkub Blockchain Technology, Bitkub Academy, Bitkub Ventures, Bitkub AI, and Bitkub Longevity.

