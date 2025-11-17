Tencent Cloud Enhances Local Presence in Southeast Asia, Underpinned by Global AI and Cloud Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers passing through Singapore's Changi Airport, one of the world's busiest travel hubs, are now greeted by a prominent display of Tencent Cloud's brand. This high-impact advertising campaign, centered on the message "Play Well with Tencent Cloud. Your Trusted Cloud Partner for Global Innovation," serves as a visible tip of the iceberg, signaling the cloud provider's substantial and strategic investment into the Southeast Asian market.

Travelers passing through Singapore's Changi Airport are now greeted by a prominent display of Tencent Cloud's brand.

The campaign's message is backed by tangible action. In 2025 alone, Tencent Cloud has accelerated its regional infrastructure rollout, including a third data center in Jakarta and preparations for a new office and data center in Osaka, Japan, supporting the booming digital economy across the Asia-Pacific region.

"The visibility at Changi is more than just branding; it's an invitation to every business in Southeast Asia to 'play well' and win together on the global stage," said Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud International. "Behind this campaign is our local service capabilities and a shared vision for the digital future. We are committed to being a long-term partner, walking hand-in-hand with global enterprises on their digital transformation journey to achieve mutual growth. Our goal is to provide the technological sophistication and round-the-clock support that turns ambitious ideas into sustainable success."

Beyond the Billboards: Global Scale with Localized Service

While the airport ads capture attention, Tencent Cloud's real investment lies in building the region's digital foundation and ensuring unparalleled local service. The company's international client base has doubled year-over-year in 2025, fueled by a global infrastructure that now includes 64 Availability Zones across 22 regions.

To provide agile technical assistance to global enterprises, Tencent Cloud now operates 8 technical support centers worldwide, delivering 24/7 localized service to ensure customers' business operations run smoothly and efficiently.

From Infrastructure to Intelligence: AI Takes Center Stage to Fuel Regional Growth

The regional push was also demonstrated in Tencent Cloud's recent event engagement on the ground. At the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025, Tencent Cloud unveiled a unified vision integrating interoperable payments, intelligent digital services, and cloud-powered AI. The showcase illustrated how these trusted technologies simplify and secure cross-border interactions, advancing an inclusive digital economy.

Complementing its participation in major forums, Tencent Cloud also leads the conversation through its own flagship gatherings. The recently concluded Tencent Cloud Day Singapore 2025, held on November 11 under the theme "AI-Powered Global Opportunities," brought together industry leaders to explore practical applications of AI for digital transformation.

These forums showcased Tencent Cloud's AI-native product suite, built around scenario-driven tools that enhance industrial productivity. The Agent Development Platform (ADP) empowers enterprises with autonomous AI agents that streamline customer service, marketing, and operations. Advanced large language models like Hunyuan 3D Global push the boundaries of multimodal AI, delivering sophisticated solutions for creators and gaming industries, while SaaS+AI toolkits such as AI Minutes and CodeBuddy further boost collaboration and development efficiency.

The local business engagement reinforced Singapore's role as a vital APAC hub for AI collaboration and talent development, underscoring Tencent Cloud's dedication to a connected and innovation-driven future.

Empowering Local Champions and Global Giants

With continuous technological innovation and accumulated expertise, Tencent Cloud has become the trusted cloud services provider for many of the world's top enterprises. In Southeast Asia, Tencent Cloud has formed close partnerships and delivers stable technical support to local businesses.

Notably, through the partnership with local ride-hailing platform RYDE, Tencent Cloud is improving cross-border ride-booking and travel experiences via Weixin Mini Programs, enabling Chinese tourists to book and pay for rides seamlessly while in Singapore. CP AXTRA, a Thailand-based Asia's leading retail conglomerate, adopts Tencent Cloud's advanced cloud infrastructure and AI-driven solutions to enhance the operation efficiency of 2,600+ stores and increase its APAC competitiveness. Indonesia's largest digital ecosystem, GoTo Group, utilizes Tencent Cloud's technology to elevate user experiences and build a hyper-efficient scalable platform. These successful collaborations enable Tencent Cloud to expand its global footprint and provide robust digital support for enterprise internationalization.

Beyond Asia, Tencent Cloud also fuels global business growth by partnering with renowned Fortune 500 companies such as AstraZeneca, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Walmart China, aiding their expansion in mainland China and worldwide. Tencent Cloud's extensive technological partnerships and a robust global technical support network underscore its commitment to innovation, connectivity, and sustainable growth for international clients.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud