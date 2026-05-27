Tencent Cloud Named a Leader in Authoritative Sovereign Cloud Report, Recognized as a "Customer Favorite"

Forrester, a leading global market research firm, officially released its inaugural report, The Forrester Wave™: Sovereign Cloud Platforms, Q2 2026. The report systematically evaluated 15 top sovereign cloud providers from various geographies across three dimensions: strategy, current offering, and customer feedback.

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, today announced that it successfully secured a position as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sovereign Cloud Platforms, Q2 2026 report, driven by the robust capabilities of Tencent Cloud Enterprise (TCE). As an Asian hyperscale cloud provider, Forrester's report noted that Tencent Cloud "has consistently formulated and executed a clear sovereign cloud strategy."

Tencent Cloud also received distinction as a "Customer Favorite" for its outstanding customer feedback among evaluated vendors.

Forrester's evaluation noted that Tencent Cloud offers remarkable sovereign data governance services: Its standardized governance enables full-process management and multiteam collaboration based on CI/CD standards and unified API services, while it supports both public cloud and private air-gapped environments. Tencent Cloud received the highest possible score in the Sovereign Data Governance Services criterion. Tencent Cloud's operations management services stand out compared with what other vendors in this evaluation provide.

Sovereign cloud is becoming a core requirement for digital transformation in highly regulated industries such as public service and finance. With tightening data security regulations and the acceleration of global expansion for enterprises, requirements for data residency, access control, and operational autonomy have evolved from optional features to essential requirements. Tencent Cloud provides private cloud solutions through Tencent Cloud Enterprise (TCE). TCE has built a full-stack sovereign cloud solution centered on data sovereignty, operational sovereignty, and technical sovereignty. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, Tencent Cloud Enterprise provides customers with a secure and compliant path for digital transformation.

At the product capability level, Tencent Cloud Enterprise shares the same source code as Tencent Cloud's public cloud. This architectural consistency provides a robust guarantee for continuous product investment and iteration. Tencent Cloud Enterprise encompasses full-stack cloud-native infrastructure, including computing, storage, networking, databases, and AI capabilities. It supports various deployment models—such as public, private, hybrid, and physically isolated environments—which can be adapted according to customer regulatory requirements. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud Enterprise has integrated AI capabilities into the cloud foundation, enabling customers to build Large Language Model (LLM) training, inference, and Agent applications within a sovereign compliance framework, achieving the unified implementation of a "Compliant Cloud" and an "Intelligent Cloud."

The platform features a built-in security product portfolio covering operational security, endpoint security, and data security. It maintains compatibility with mainstream domestic and international software and hardware vendors. Customers can select the hardware and software they need without being locked into specific vendors—a significant advantage for those facing diverse compliance requirements across different regions and industries.

Tencent Cloud Enterprise allows customers to start with a single-region deployment and gradually expand to multiple regions and Availability Zones (AZs) based on specific business needs, flexibly adapting to different stages of scale. Tencent Cloud Enterprise offers tailored service pathways for various customer segments: financial institutions and public service organizations can receive fully localized deployment services alongside integrated PaaS and O&M management products; telecommunications operators can leverage existing hardware resources, integrate third-party software, and build proprietary industry cloud platforms to commercialize cloud resources; and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) utilizing virtualization platforms can also benefit from Tencent Cloud Enterprise's flexible business models and scalable solutions.

In terms of industry implementation, Tencent Cloud Enterprise has established a robust portfolio of production-grade applications and verified cases in highly regulated sectors such as public service, enterprise, and finance. It possesses the underlying architecture capable of supporting large-scale user bases and high-concurrency scenarios.

Tencent Cloud Enterprise has already powered large-scale digital transformations for some leading institutions globally. A leading Chinese state-owned bank established a hyperscale cloud platform based on Tencent Cloud Enterprise, supporting over 80,000 physical hosts and completing the full migration of its core banking business systems. Another case study is Fusion Bank, utilizing Tencent Cloud Enterprise as its core technical foundation to transition to a next-generation banking core system. Through containerized deployment, it reduced resource costs by 40%, shortened the Recovery Time Objective (RTO) to under 30 minutes, and migrated over 150 subsystems within 6 hours—marking a significant efficiency benchmark for the Hong Kong banking industry. A manufacturing customer expanded its Tencent Cloud Enterprise platform usage from a single region to four major region. Through a "cloud-edge collaboration" deployment model, it achieved seamless international operations and enhanced overall operational efficiency. A regional finance bureau relied on Tencent Cloud Enterprise's full-stack products to build a "two-location, three-center" active-active data center architecture, providing robust support for the stable operation of its smart finance platform. A leading operator in Southeast Asia built a commercial industry cloud platform based on Tencent Cloud Enterprise, achieving a sovereign cloud operation model that balances internal utility with commercialization.

These practices demonstrate the robust compatibility and engineering delivery capabilities of Tencent Cloud Enterprise under diverse regulatory environments and business scales.

To Tencent Cloud, its inclusion as a Leader in the Forrester evaluation represents authoritative third-party recognition of Tencent Cloud Enterprise in the international sovereign cloud market. Tencent Cloud Enterprise will continue to strengthen its sovereign cloud capabilities—expanding AI agent features, and deepening compliance coverage—to support global customers in highly regulated industries on their path to trusted, controllable intelligent transformation.

*Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity

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About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud