Tencent Cloud Named as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Edge Delivery

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent was recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Edge Delivery Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51812424, November 2024) report. Tencent Cloud, as a representative vendor, has made a strategic move with its integrated edge platform, EdgeOne, positioning itself to capitalize on opportunities presented by edge services.

Strategy- and technology-driven, a truly one-stop edge cloud security and acceleration platform

Tencent Cloud's globally launched EdgeOne solution is a truly one-stop cloud security and acceleration platform. It continuously refines its advantages in edge acceleration and edge security capabilities, catering to the needs of developer communities, media, and other industries, thereby driving digital transformation and rapid business growth across various sectors.

Specifically, in terms of edge acceleration, EdgeOne optimizes HTTP/HTTPS, TCP/UDP network transmissions, and combines dynamic and static content to provide efficient acceleration services for a diverse range of business content in a simple and streamlined manner.

On edge security, EdgeOne offers comprehensive security protection capabilities such as DDoS/WAF/Bot/rate limiting through a distributed architecture, further democratizing security capabilities and providing users with normalized protection.

The report notes, "Tencent Cloud supports flexible pricing that includes free access for developers and basic, advanced, and custom models for enterprise customers." To encourage more developers to participate, collaborate, and improve edge applications, EdgeOne has created the OpenEdge, an open co-creation technology platform for developers to build the next generation of edge AI Serverless applications. Additionally, in September of this year, the platform launched the "Pages" feature designed for modern web development, assisting developers in rapidly building and deploying static sites and serverless applications.

Furthermore, EdgeOne is actively integrating AI technology to develop AI@Edge capabilities. It supports enterprises in deploying computing resources at the edge, offer runtime environments for LLM training and inference, and enables AI applications for video and image generation and processing, as well as for AI-generated content storage and caching.

Top choice for enterprise global business development, with comprehensive industry services for gaming, e-commerce, media, etc.

While continuously refining its technology, EdgeOne is also actively implementing solutions across various industries. The report indicates that Tencent possesses extensive expertise in e-commerce, media, and gaming, with these market segments poised for good growth in the foreseeable future. At present, EdgeOne has already served top clients and typical scenarios in various industries globally, including gaming, e-commerce, media, and finance.

In the gaming sector, EdgeOne's global nodes, combined with innovative architecture, have accelerated game server access by over 30%, improved download speeds for game developers by an average of 50%, and increased first-day user activity by 20%. Currently, EdgeOne has served over 500 gaming clients globally, providing services for Tencent's self-developed strategic games like Honor of Kings international edition. Additionally, EdgeOne supports global operations for companies such as Kuro Games's "Wuthering Waves" and BluePoch's "Reverse 1999", ensuring both security and performance.

In e-commerce, leveraging its highly scalable architecture and edge computing capabilities, EdgeOne can meet the customized configuration needs of cross-border e-commerce clients, supporting agile business iterations. Its integrated architecture of one-stop security acceleration ensures smooth website access, sustains high traffic volumes during major promotions, and provides comprehensive security protection, preventing fraudulent activities and malicious attacks.

Through Tencent's deep expertise in the media sector, especially its networking and audio-video technologies accumulated over more than 20 years, EdgeOne further extends media capabilities to edge nodes and has launched the "Edge Media" section. It offers one-click configuration for audio-video on-demand scenarios, enhancing playback experiences through capabilities such as video preloading and chunk optimization. Additionally, it provides real-time transcoding, encryption, screenshot capabilities, enabling instant access to media processing results, reducing transcoding and storage costs, and enhancing efficiency for multimedia businesses.

The report noted Tencent's strength as a growing global footprint beyond its domestic market. We believe EdgeOne has become one of the top choices for global business scenarios going overseas, and also a preferred option for international companies entering the Chinese market. In the international market, EdgeOne is highly recognized by customers, achieving deep coverage in Northeast Asia gaming markets with a coverage rate of 80% among the top 10 revenue-generating gaming companies in South Korea.

In addition to its rich industry experience, since its launch, EdgeOne's technological and product capabilities have been highly recognized across various sectors. It has been selected as a representative vendor in Gartner's "Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Solutions", "Market Guide for Cloud Web Application and API Protection", and "Market Guide for Edge Distribution Platforms". According to Omdia's "DDoS Prevention Technology Market Tracker", Tencent Cloud EdgeOne holds the top market share for DDoS solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. In the evaluation of edge computing functions conducted by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), EdgeOne has demonstrated superior performance compared to its competitors. Moreover, Tencent Cloud with its EdgeOne is the only vendor that fully meets the standards set by CAICT in terms of edge security acceleration capabilities, making EdgeOne the pioneering case study of CAICT's edge computing. In collaboration with CAICT, Tencent Cloud has also fully engaged in the standard development process by jointly publishing a white paper on the Edge Serverless domain.

In the future, Tencent Cloud's EdgeOne will continue to promote technological innovation and product optimization to meet the significant acceleration demand and security challenges faced by enterprises in the process of digital transformation in the global market. It aims to drive business innovation and enterprise development to a higher level in various industries.

