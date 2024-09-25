Tencent Cloud Partners with S.M.A.R.T Entrepreneurship Club to build smart businesses with AI Digital Human solution

Tencent Cloud AI Digital Human enables business owners to create digital clone avatars that can produce videos in multiple languages for use on business networking, social media, public speaking, webinars, and more, significantly saving time and effort in filming and editing.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of the global leading technology company Tencent, has announced a strategic partnership with the S.M.A.R.T Entrepreneurship Club during the 2024 Tencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit. The collaboration aims to enhance the exposure of Tencent Cloud AI Digital Human in Southeast Asia, strengthening the capabilities of both organizations and empowering enterprises to leverage on leading AI-technologies to build smart businesses.

The S.M.A.R.T Entrepreneurship Club is dedicated to connecting business needs with leading AI solutions and fostering international collaborations that enhance value for all stakeholders. In partnership with Tencent Cloud, the club recognizes the vast potential of Digital Human across various industries. Together, they will join forces to promote the Digital Human solution to enterprises in the Southeast Asia markets, targeting the food and beverage, retail, education, and tourism sectors for a start.

Tencent Cloud AI Digital Human is a new-generation, multi-modal human-computer interaction system that can quickly create intelligent, visual and interactive "digital avatars". It facilitates enterprises' intelligent service upgrades while also supporting digital transformation and improving their communication efficiency.

By leveraging multiple AI technologies such as voice interaction and digital model generation, the solution is able to synchronize lip movements, pronunciation, and expressions. This innovation helps enterprises reduce content production costs while enhancing product credibility and value. Furthermore, business owners can create their digital avatars in various languages on video for business networking, social media, public speaking events, webinars, and more, saving significant time and effort in filming and editing. It also assists brands in building differentiated intellectual property (IP) and making products more appealing. This technology is widely applied in scenarios such as online classes with educators, news anchoring, customer service, and voice assistance.

Bluefin Zhao, Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Managing Director of APAC, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with the S.M.A.R.T Entrepreneurship Club to promote our AI digital human solution to a wider range of clients in Southeast Asia. Through this collaboration, we mark the first 2D digital avatar initiative in Tencent Cloud's international market, while at the same time showcasing our advanced technological capabilities and features when it comes to AI-enabled solutions. By introducing our innovative digital solutions, we look forward to a more thriving business ecosystem in this region."

Professor Andrew Chin, Co-Founder & Secretary-General of the S.M.A.R.T Entrepreneurship Club, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Tencent Cloud to introduce AI Digital Humans to enterprises across Southeast Asia. By offering AI-powered digital avatars and enabling seamless multilingual content creation with personalized avatars, local businesses can leverage their customized AI Digital Humans to enhance engagement with customers and partners both online and offline. This partnership empowers businesses to build smarter and more innovative systems."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About S.M.A.R.T Entrepreneurship Club:

S.M.A.R.T Entrepreneurship Club is committed to empowering global entrepreneurs and senior management teams to build global smart businesses, encompassing both successful business and digital transformations, and fostering rewarding international business collaborations.

