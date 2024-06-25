Tencent Cloud Peer-recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems

HONG KONG, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Inc. has released its Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems, which included Tencent Cloud in the Customers' Choice Quadrant for Asia/Pacific region segment. Tencent Cloud received a recommendation rate of 96% from customers out of a total of 50 reviews as of May 2024.

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers.

According to Gartner, in the Voice of the Customer report, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology.

Tencent Cloud has scored 4.9 out of 5 for all four categories: Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience.

With the advent of the artificial intelligence era, data has become a crucial asset for every enterprise. Faced with the challenge of handling massive amounts of data, effectively managing, analyzing, and leveraging data has become an urgent issue for businesses.

Tencent Cloud's data management solution is built on cloud computing and incorporates technologies such as databases, big data, and data security. It provides end-to-end capabilities, ranging from data integration, processing, and analysis to data services. This solution helps enterprises build unified, intelligent, and secure data management platforms, enabling them to maximize the value of their data assets.

Tencent Cloud's TDSQL is specifically designed for high-concurrency and large-scale transaction scenarios, offering financial-grade reliability to ensure data consistency, durability and service availability. It also supports computing-storage separation, allowing elastic scalability based on business needs, making it easy to adapt to changing data processing requirements. Enterprises can efficiently handle a large volume of transactional data and traffic, ensuring smooth business operations. In March of last year, TDSQL even broke a world record by passing the TPC-C benchmark test, processing 814 million transactions per minute (tpmC). Currently, TDSQL has been adopted by over 4,000 vertical industry customers, including those in finance, public services, and telecommunications, supporting wide ranges of demanding applications.

Tencent Cloud Big Data adheres to an open strategy and has been continuously developing self-developed products and technologies for many years. It has created the industry-leading cloud-native data warehouse TCHouse, the one-stop data development and governance platform WeData that practices advanced DataOps concepts, and the next-generation Lakehouse intelligent engine Tencent Big Data Suite (TBDS). On the application level, Tencent Cloud Big Data has launched the Tencent Cloud BI Intelligent Analysis Assistant ChatBI, which allows users to obtain intuitive and visual analysis results through conversational analysis with simple questions.

Currently, Tencent Cloud Big Data has a computing power scale of tens of millions of cores, making it one of the largest big data platforms in the world. It performs real-time calculations of hundreds of trillions of times per day, runs billions of containers, and handles data volumes in the hundreds of petabytes. In the future, Tencent Cloud Big Data will continue to focus on investing in "AI for data" and strive to create a lightweight, agile, and easy-to-use intelligent big data platform to serve customers across various industries.

In the era of AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), Tencent Cloud will continuously innovate and improve its service products to provide global customers with more reliable, efficient, and cost-effective data management solutions, aiming to empower global enterprises to unlock the value of data and achieve high-quality development.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems, By Peer Contributors, 24 May 2024

