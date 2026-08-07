Tencent Cloud Recognized as a Leader in Omdia's Global Cloud Platforms for Games 2026 Report for Second Consecutive Year

Recognition underscores Tencent Cloud's commitment to empowering game developers with industry-leading AI-powered solutions and deep gaming expertise

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, has been named a "Leader" in the "Omdia Market Radar: Cloud Platforms for Games 2026" report. The company received the highest rating of "Advanced" in four key areas: Game Servers, Multiplayer Services, AI & Machine Learning, and LiveOps, highlighting its strengths across core gaming infrastructure, live operations, and AI-driven innovation for game developers worldwide.

Published by global market research and advisory firm Omdia, the report marks the second consecutive year Tencent Cloud has been recognized as a Market Leader. Omdia noted Tencent Cloud's unique position in the gaming industry, with a cloud platform built on infrastructure originally developed to support Tencent's own game portfolio. The report further recognized Tencent Cloud's deep gaming expertise, extensive operational experience, and continued investment in AI-powered technologies that support game development, live operations, and player engagement.

Embedding AI Capabilities Across the Gaming Lifecycle

Over the past year, Tencent Cloud has made AI the cornerstone of its gaming solutions. Leveraging Tencent Games' deep well of proprietary AI technology and operational experience, the company has successfully embedded large AI models and intelligent agents directly into the game development pipeline. Today, Tencent Cloud supports the entire game lifecycle, from initial art and design to coding, testing, live-ops, and growth. By automating and enhancing tasks like creative ideation, code generation, data analysis, and asset creation, Tencent Cloud empowers development teams to maximize their efficiency and focus on what matters most: unleashing their creativity.

Reflecting the growing adoption of AI in gaming, Tencent Cloud's gaming AI solutions have supported more than 150 game developing companies over the past three months, while AI Agent usage across the gaming industry has increased by more than three times year-over-year. Tencent Cloud's AI-powered productivity solutions such as CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy, help streamline coding, content production, project management, data analysis, and operational workflows, improving efficiency across both technical and non-technical teams.

AI in Action: Powering Games Across the Global Stage

For a live-service strategy RPG that spans multiple regions globally — like ZLONGAME's Dragon Traveler — virtually every decision, from user acquisition and launch timing to version updates, hinges on data. The studio deployed WorkBuddy to fundamentally rethink how that data reaches the right teams. Instead of routing every request through a dedicated data team, operations, marketing, and customer service staff now pull insights on their own through WorkBuddy, dramatically shortening the time from question to action.

At Yoozoo Games, the focus has been on transforming content and creative production. With WorkBuddy now embedded across more than 75% of the workforce, non-technical roles — planners, artists, and marketers — can take a creative brief and, through AI agents, generate storyboard scripts, layer in images, video, and voiceovers, and deliver a finished video asset. A process that once took several days has been compressed to roughly 20 minutes, making AI-powered content creation part of the organization's daily rhythm.

Yokaverse took AI directly into the player experience. Within its strategy card mobile game, Game of Heroes: Three Kingdoms, the studio integrated Tencent Cloud's intelligent agent platform to deliver real-time hero recommendations, in-game strategy Q&A, and character introductions — giving players immediate, contextual advice on character selection, skill usage, and team composition right when they need it.

Giant Network pushed the concept even further by turning AI into the opponent. In titles including Super Sus, the studio worked with Tencent Cloud to build AI-driven NPC gameplay, where models power non-player characters that react and take actions in real time — making AI not just a tool behind the scenes, but a participant inside the game itself.

Driving the Future of Gaming Innovation

Today, Tencent Cloud's global infrastructure footprint spans 23 geographic regions, 66 availability zones, and more than 3,000 acceleration nodes worldwide. Supporting customers across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and beyond, Tencent Cloud has become the preferred cloud provider for more than 98% of China's leading game companies — including Xishanju, Perfect World Games, and Yokaverse — with its gaming AI capabilities spanning the full chain from data analysis and R&D efficiency to creative production and in-game experiences.

Looking ahead, Tencent Cloud will continue investing in AI technologies, intelligent agents, gaming-focused cloud solutions, and global infrastructure. With growing adoption across international markets, gaming remains a key pillar of Tencent Cloud's growth strategy worldwide. By combining deep gaming expertise with continuous AI innovations, Tencent Cloud remains committed to helping developers work smarter, empowering them to create the next generation of engaging, immersive gaming experiences for a global audience.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud