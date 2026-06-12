Tencent Cloud Secures Top Spot Across Three MongoDB Categories in APAC Gaming Sector

SHENZHEN, China, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global leading technology company Tencent, today announced it has secured the top ranking across three key categories in the Asia-Pacific gaming industry's MongoDB market. According to the 2026 Asia-Pacific Gaming Industry Database Market Report, published jointly by Frost & Sullivan and LeadLeo Research Institute on May 29, Tencent Cloud ranked #1 in market share, growth rate, and comprehensive technical capability for 2025, positioning Tencent Cloud ahead of regional and global competitors.

According to the report, the gaming industry in the Asia-Pacific region is entering a new stage of high-density operations and intelligent development, with game data scales rapidly evolving from the PB (Petabyte) level to the EB (Exabyte) level. The rise of new application forms such as open-world games, hardcore RPGs, AIGC, and intelligent NPCs has brought massive demands for high concurrency, low latency, and highly complex data, and driving document databases represented by MongoDB to become one of the fastest-growing core tracks in the gaming industry.

In the technical evaluation that best reflects the comprehensive capabilities of databases, TencentDB for MongoDB leads across multiple dimensions, including development compatibility, performance scaling, data reliability, operational observability, and security compliance. It has established distinct advantages in core gaming scenario adaptation, large-scale business verification, and intelligent O&M (Operations & Maintenance) capabilities.

The report attributes the rapid growth of TencentDB for MongoDB to its comprehensive service capabilities covering different types of gaming customers, which can support primary storage scenarios of large-scale games while also absorbing the short-cycle traffic surges of popular mini-games.

Currently, TencentDB for MongoDB provides a comprehensive service matrix covering various game types such as open-world RPGs, SLGs, and Weixin/WeChat Mini Games. Representative customers and products include Kuro Games' Wuthering Waves, Hortor's Fish Kingdoms: Idle Arena, and EasyGame's Sheep a Sheep, demonstrating extensive real-world deployment and a strong reputation in the gaming industry.

TencentDB for MongoDB continues to strengthen its capabilities in vector search, real-time analytics, and multi-model data processing to meet the new demands of the AI era, better supporting new application scenarios such as AI NPCs, recommendation systems, AIGC, and intelligent customer service.

Tencent Cloud announced a new round of upgrades for its database product portfolio designed for AI Agent scenarios on the same day. As a key offering in Tencent Cloud's NoSQL product family, TencentDB for MongoDB will continue to evolve around unified management of Agent multi-model data, Agentic application development, and intelligent O&M, further strengthening data infrastructure capabilities in the AI era.

About Tencent Cloud:



Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud