Tencent Further Enhances Digital Payment Services for Visitors to China, with Process Streamlined and More Overseas Wallets Linked

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster cross-border tourism and international cultural exchanges, Tencent is taking comprehensive steps to enhance the payment experience for visitors to the mainland of China. A series of measures are streamlining the process: It is now both more convenient and safe to register for a WeChat account, as well as quicker and easier to link international cards to Weixin Pay. Weixin Pay is also actively exploring interoperability with more overseas e-wallets to further enhance the payment experiences for visitors.

After downloading or updating the latest version of the WeChat app, overseas users can register for a WeChat account with an overseas mobile number (i.e. any country/region code other than +86), and either sign up for a new account or sign in with an existing WeChat account. After filling in basic card details to link an eligible international card[1] with Weixin Pay, overseas users will be able to easily access over tens of millions of merchants in the mainland of China, including small and medium-sized businesses and street vendors. The simplified card linking process allows international visitors to spend up to a certain amount safely and conveniently.

For those who would like to enjoy a higher transaction limit, they can complete the identity verification process by submitting relevant information. Passport verification can take as fast as only seconds to complete. Weixin Pay has increased transaction limits for verified international users, with the single transaction limit being raised from US$1,000 to up to US$5,000, and annual transaction limit being raised from US$10,000 to up to US$50,000.

To provide international visitors with more diverse payment options, in addition to linking international cards with Weixin Pay, overseas users can also apply for and link UnionPay's Tour Card, a pre-paid card offering a one-stop service for top-up and consumption, through Weixin Pay.

To support visitors to China in using their existing local e-wallets, Tenpay Payment Technology Co.,Ltd, NetsUnion Clearing Corporation, and China Construction Bank (Malaysia) have partnered with Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) for Cross-Border QR payment interoperability. Users of multiple local wallets in the PayNet system will soon be able to make payments in the mainland of China by scanning Weixin Pay QR code displayed by merchants there. Tenpay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, will also work with NetsUnion to connect more overseas local wallets.

As the first overseas digital wallet entering the mainland of China, WeChat Pay HK, a HKD e-wallet catering to Hong Kong residents, has already covered tens of millions of merchants in all cities in the mainland since the end of last year. With WeChat Pay HK wallet, Hong Kong residents are able to make payments in Hong Kong dollars, which are automatically converted from RMB for settlement. WeChat Pay HK also raised transaction limits, increasing the single transaction limit to HK$38,000 and annual transaction limit to HK$400,000 for verified users.

Inbound tourism to China continues to heat up, driving an increase in the use of mobile payments by visitors when traveling in the mainland of China. Compared with the data before the merchant network was fully opened in July 2023, the average daily transaction volume of Weixin Pay's international card service has increased by over three times, and the average daily transactions has increased by over four times. Consumption in online lifestyle services, shopping, dining and tourism is booming, with an average daily transaction amount of about RMB100.

Tencent has recently launched a dedicated webpage — "Welcome to China, easy pay with Weixin Pay" — to provide guidance in using Weixin Pay in the mainland of China for overseas users. The webpage contains useful resources and detailed information, including a brand video, a user guide, user tutorials, and other relevant information. Please click here to learn more.

Footnote: 1. Eligible international card refers to any payment card from Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover Global Network (including Diners Club) or JCB, and issued outside of the mainland of China.

