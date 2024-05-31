Tencent Ranks #1 across Asia Pacific by Revenue in the 2023 Gartner® Market Share Report for "Communications Platform as a Service"

HONG KONG, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its leading position in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Market across the Asia-Pacific region and China. According to the Gartner research titled Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2023, Tencent recorded an impressive total revenue of US$559 million, showcasing the highest growth rate globally at an impressive 21.8%.

In recent years, with the rapid development of information and communication technology, CPaaS has gradually become a key component of enterprise IT strategies. CPaaS offers remarkable flexibility and robust connectivity, enabling businesses from various industries to adopt cloud communication solutions for scenarios that require reaching end-users, such as contact centers and marketing. This adoption of CPaaS not only enables companies to innovate their operations, but also expedites their journey towards digital transformation.

Acceleration of enterprise digitalization through Tencent Cloud's global leading technology and comprehensive CPaaS product portfolio

Tencent Cloud has been deeply involved in the CPaaS field for many years and has leveraged its long-standing expertise in instant messaging as well as audio & video technologies. As a result, it has built the most comprehensive CPaaS capability portfolio in the industry, encompassing core products such as Chat, Tencent Real-Time Communication (TRTC), Tencent Cloud Contact Center (TCCC), and more.

By harnessing industry-exclusive "Multi-Channel Quic" technology, global acceleration network, and public network quality evaluation center, Tencent Cloud's Chat offers excellent communication quality even in challenging network conditions where packet loss rates reach 70%. Furthermore, Chat provides valuable features such as Chatbot and Agent Dashboard, empowering enterprises to swiftly implement chatbot conversations, FAQs, and seamless transfers to live customer service agents. Currently, Chat has successfully served over 200,000 enterprises, handling a staggering daily peak message volume exceeding 550 billion messages. Its international platform has garnered millions of users worldwide.

Tencent Cloud's TRTC offers two major scenario-based solutions: multi-party audio & video calls and low-latency interactive live streaming. In real-world testing, TRTC demonstrates an over 80% packet loss resistance and can tolerate network jitter of over 1000ms. This means that users can maintain high-quality audio & video communication even in weak network conditions. Additionally, TRTC is available to developers through Tencent Cloud's services, enabling them to quickly build low-cost, low-latency, and high-quality audio & video interactive solutions. As of today, TRTC has served over 5,000 customers across various industries, supporting up to 3 billion minutes of upstream duration daily.

Tencent Cloud's TCCC serves as a customer contact platform that enables enterprises to quickly set up a unified system for phone calls, online communication, and audio & video calls. With advanced technology, TCCC significantly improves the efficiency and accuracy of intelligent customer service, which results in a reduction of over 90% in operational manpower costs for businesses.

Endeavored to expand global presence and empower enterprise innovation and growth in international business

It is worth mentioning that in response to the internationalization needs of both domestic and foreign enterprises, Tencent Cloud is continuously enhancing its global service capabilities to assist businesses in exploring new growth opportunities.

For example, Tencent Cloud has been continuously strengthening its Chat's capabilities in overseas network transmission, offering exceptional global acceleration services. Serving more than 100 million monthly active users worldwide, Tencent Cloud's Chat not only meets the compliance requirements of enterprises expanding internationally but also aligns closely with the usage habits of overseas users. Additionally, TRTC has established independent sites overseas, providing various products such as Call, Conference, and RTC Engine for different scenarios, enabling enterprises to quickly enter the market. Furthermore, TCCC has significantly enhanced its global access capabilities, connecting to high-quality number resources in over 120 countries and regions globally. It offers an integrated communication platform that combines voice calls, online messaging, and audio & video communication, covering customer service, sales expansion, and office collaboration scenarios.

Currently, Tencent Cloud has served numerous industries in the fields of gaming, live streaming, cross-border e-commerce, finance, and more, both for companies expanding overseas and local enterprises in overseas markets. These include Nexon, a gaming giant in the Asia-Pacific region, leading live streaming platform MIXCHANNEL in Japan, streaming service provider BeLive in Singapore, as well as Boomplay, a music streaming platform in Africa. Tencent Cloud has provided comprehensive, user-friendly, and stable audio & video communication solutions, supporting the international business expansion of these enterprises.

As an example, the music streaming platform Boomplay has rapidly established interactive live streaming capabilities in Africa with the help of Tencent Cloud's customized Chat solution. This has made it a widely popular application in Africa. On one hand, Chat possesses a comprehensive network scheduling capability, addressing the transmission challenges of lag and latency for Boomplay overseas through node coverage and optimal scheduling strategies. On the other hand, the client-side weak network self-assessment model developed by Chat has effectively resolved message loss issues for Boomplay in weak network conditions overseas.

Today, digitalization has become a necessary path for enterprises to enhance their competitiveness, and internationalization has become an increasingly important strategic approach for businesses to expand their markets and achieve sustainable, high-quality development. In this process, the demand for CPaaS from enterprises will continue to grow. As a global leading vendor in the fied of CPaaS, Tencent Cloud will continue to innovate in technology, refine products and solutions, and support businesses from various industries in achieving digital transformation, empowering enterprises across different sectors to step onto the global stage.

