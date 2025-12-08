TenPay Global and Mastercard collaborate to enable fast and secure remittances to Weixin Pay

SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TenPay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, and Mastercard Move, Mastercard's money movement business, have announced a collaboration to facilitate fast, secure and transparent digital remittances directly to Weixin Pay, a leading mobile payment service within the Weixin ecosystem in China. Through Mastercard Move, Mastercard's portfolio of money movement capabilities, eligible senders around the world will be able to send salaries and family support directly to Weixin Pay Wallet Balance or linked bank cards in Weixin Pay.

According to the World Bank, personal remittances received by China were about US $31.41 billion in 2024. With the steady rise in international travel, global commerce, and overseas employment, the demand for fast, secure and convenient cross-border money transfers continues to accelerate. By connecting Mastercard Move's trusted global network and innovative money movement capabilities with Weixin's extensive user base and ecosystem, this collaboration creates a seamless pathway for global cross-border money movement into the Chinese Mainland.

"Across Asia Pacific, digital wallets are already an integral part of everyday life. With this collaboration, recipients gain fast, secure and transparent access to funds right where they already pay. It's exactly how we're driving payments modernization across the region together with our partners: embedding financial services into everyday life, expanding access, and empowering people and organizations to thrive in today's digitally connected economy," said Anouska Ladds, Executive Vice President, Commercial New Payment Flows, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

"We are committed to helping users stay connected wherever they are. Together with Mastercard, we are unlocking new opportunities and greater convenience for people around the world to send money back home. This marks another step forward in supporting the growing money transfer needs of a globally connected user base, ensuring funds arrive swiftly and safely in an everyday platform they trust. We will continue to build solutions that foster cross-border connectivity and create meaningful value for both senders and recipients," said Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore).

Today, Mastercard Move reaches nearly 10 billion endpoints worldwide, including bank accounts, card, wallet, and cash payout locations. This collaboration extends Mastercard Move's reach to over 1.4 billion Weixin and WeChat users, empowering senders and recipients with greater choice and convenience.

Mastercard Move provides direct disbursers, banks, non-bank financial institutions and their customers with fast, secure money transfer solutions, both domestically and internationally. The portfolio of solutions reaches more than 200 countries and territories and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world's banked population.

TenPay Global is Tencent's cross-border payment platform, comprising a network of licensed financial institutions under Tencent. By connecting the Weixin ecosystem, global payment partners, and international users and scenarios, TenPay Global provides end-to-end payment solutions for cross-border remittances, consumption, and commerce.

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible.

