TeraBox Is Set to Provide Premier Cloud Storage Solutions to Top Indonesian University Faculty and Students

TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraBox ("TeraBox" or "the Company"), a globally trusted cloud storage service headquartered in Tokyo, also a favored cloud storage solution among Indonesian users, held its first large-scale campus event at prominent Indonesian universities such as University Diponegoro, Universitas Indonesia, and Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember. The company hosted numerous offline events, attracting interactions from more than 30,500 students and teachers, and handed out 85,000 flyers. Event videos posted on the universities' official Instagram and YouTube accounts received tens of thousands of views. TeraBox looks forward to deepening its collaboration with academic institutions to offer innovative cloud storage solutions for students.

In an era where digital resources are integral to academic success, TeraBox is committed to becoming an essential tool for students, providing a secure and efficient way to save and share curriculum files and materials, simplifying file management. By offering a massive 1TB (1024GB) of free cloud storage space per account, TeraBox alleviates the challenges of managing extensive educational materials, such as e-books, digital textbooks, learning notes, and experimental data in the new semester to come. Furthermore, TeraBox enhances productivity by enabling students to engage in online assignments and collaborative projects, fostering sharing, collaboration, and communication among students and between students and teachers. TeraBox not only addresses issues related to insufficient memory on devices like smartphones and laptops, but also significantly boosts efficiency in data management in an environmentally friendly manner.

Understanding the need for seamless collaboration, TeraBox features user-friendly sharing options that allow students and faculties to create links with just one click. This facilitates easy sharing of multiple files simultaneously, which can greatly improve collaborative efforts among peers. Whether accessing files from mobile devices or desktops, students can manage their documents effortlessly anytime and anywhere. Feedback from offline surveys reveals that many users in Indonesia are impressed with TeraBox's offering of 1TB (1024GB) of free storage space. This generous storage not only meets the needs of university students for sharing various social and lifestyle content but also eliminates the necessity of creating multiple accounts with other storage services to fulfill their storage requirements.

As of July 2024, TeraBox boasts over 320 million registered users worldwide, with more than 20 million active daily users across over 231 countries and regions. The platform ensures top-tier security by employing advanced measures such as TLS/SSL protocols, encryption algorithms, and access controls. TeraBox is accredited with ISO standards (ISO 27001/27701/27018) certifications to protect the safety of data storage and transmission. These technologies also guarantee the stored and transmitted information is safe through client-side endpoint encryption within a large-scale distributed system architecture.

