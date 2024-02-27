Terer by Digital Zero Sdn Bhd Sets Sights on Beverage Sector Domination, Paving the Way for Future Expansion with Over 100 Merchants Onboard

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terer, a startup mobile application by Digital Zero Sdn Bhd, has unveiled a strategic plan to focus and gain momentum in the beverage sector before embarking on its expansion journey. Launched in September 2022, Terer has quickly become a game-changer in the F&B industry, with a primary focus on the beverage sector in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, Malaysia.

Founder Azureen Rashid chose this approach because of her firsthand experience and belief that the beverage industry holds a central position in every consumer's daily routine.

Co-Founder Sunil Coushik (left) and Azureen Rashid (right)

Azureen recognised the importance of testing the product-market fit before fully implementing their subscription-based business model. As part of this strategic approach, Terer introduced the 'purchase multiples' concept - this enables users to buy 3 cups, 5 cups, or even 10 cups of their favourite beverage at discounted rates and redeeming them on the go. For example, Terer's exciting collaboration with Cocolicious offers a special Terer deal at RM52 for 5 cups of any shake from their Coconut Shake Series, as opposed to the regular price of RM65 for 5 cups.

The innovative approach of Terer empowers consumers with cost saving, and a hassle-free buying experience while providing merchants with a pool of loyal customers and upfront cash benefit.

Azureen shared her vision for the company's focused approach, "We recognise the immense potential within the beverage sector, as it is an integral part of consumers' daily lives, especially here in Malaysia. By focusing on this sector first, we aim to create a strong foundation and build momentum for future expansion into other service industries."

She added, "The beverage sector was a problem I personally faced, and my team and I saw it as an ideal starting point to introduce our innovative solution. We believe that by perfecting our playbook within the beverage sector, we can replicate our success in other service industries as well."

Terer's success in the beverage sector can be attributed to the fact that it fills a gap in the market: there was a need to provide consumers with a convenient and cost effective solution. The app incorporates personalised experiences and attractive discounts. Terer is an integral part of a consumer's daily routine by streamlining their beverage purchases and enhancing their overall satisfaction.

The company's strategic approach has earned accolades from both consumers and partnering merchants, as Terer continues to grow in popularity throughout Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. The Terer team is determined to continue refining their platform and forging valuable partnerships within the beverage sector to solidify their position as industry leader.

As Terer gains momentum and fine-tunes its playbook in the beverage sector, the company remains focused on its long-term vision of expanding across Malaysia and the region, with a mission to revolutionise subscription commerce across various industries such as beauty and leisure. Terer is committed to empowering consumers and businesses alike.

The best way to get to know Terer, is to download the app and try it for yourself. New users are welcomed with an exclusive RM5 off discount code: FirstFiver. Otherwise, visit www.terer.co to learn more about Terer's journey and vision for the future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Terer

Digital Zero Sdn Bhd

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +60123400204

SOURCE Terer by Digital Zero Sdn Bhd