TermMax Alpha Launches on BNB Chain: Trade Binance Alpha Tokens with Leverage, Zero Liquidations

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Term Structure Labs, backed by Cumberland (DRW), is launching TermMax Alpha on BNB Chain mainnet, offering leveraged trading for Binance Alpha tokens before perpetual markets even exist.

Early Access to Leveraged Trading on New Tokens

When Binance Alpha lists a new token, traders sometimes wait weeks for the perpetual contracts to be listed.

TermMax Alpha changes this.

Users can immediately take leveraged positions on newly launched tokens by paying a fixed premium upfront — and that's their only risk — No margin calls, no liquidation prices, no overnight anxiety during volatile launches.

Three Ways to Use TermMax Alpha

For Bulls: Spotted a gem on Binance Alpha? Pay a small premium for leveraged upside. If it moons, multiply your gains. If it dumps, you only lose the premium—not your entire position.

For Bears: Think a token overhyped? Buy put options for downside exposure. Profit when it corrects, or lose just the premium if you're wrong.

For Holders: Already holding Alpha tokens? Deposit them into a Dual Investment Vault to earn APY in double digits. You earn premium yields paid by traders seeking leverage regardless of price movement.

Built for the Alpha Meta

The platform directly complements Binance's Alpha program. While Binance identifies and lists emerging tokens, TermMax Alpha provides the trading infrastructure these assets need—leveraged markets, hedging tools, and yield opportunities—all before traditional perps become available.

The New Alpha Playbook

October showed how quickly leveraged positions can evaporate. TermMax Alpha offers a different approach: fixed-cost leverage that can't be liquidated. As Binance Alpha continues discovering the next wave of tokens, traders now have tools to capitalize on these opportunities without traditional perpetual contract risks.

Visit here to trade Binance Alpha tokens with leverage.

SOURCE Term Structure Labs