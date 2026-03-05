A collaborative integration model to enable practical, scalable cell and gene therapy delivery.

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT) today announced the launch of its new C> Ecosystem Blueprint — a practical, collaborative approach designed to help cell and gene therapy (C>) developers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region move from early development to scalable, repeatable delivery.

C> activity is accelerating across APAC, but many programs face persistent challenges in translating scientific progress into consistent, scalable operations. These challenges include fragmented workflows, high operating costs, shortages of GMP-trained talent and variation in regulatory and manufacturing readiness among markets.

Rather than focusing on individual technologies or isolated process steps, the C> Ecosystem Blueprint provides a clear map of how critical capabilities, workflows and partnerships must come together — from cell collection and processing through clinical readiness — to simplify complex workflows and support more cost-efficient, scalable C> development and manufacturing.

Terumo BCT will be applying the blueprint in collaboration with regional partners and C> developers across multiple real-world use cases, including the CiRA Foundation to co-develop standardized induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) workflows; GenScript contributing upstream cell selection and activation technologies and EurekaBio integrating downstream processing — together enabling an integrated, end-to-end CAR-T workflow solution; and KBIOHealth and Advanced Cell Therapy and Research Institute, Singapore (ACTRIS) to address regional GMP training and implementation capabilities.

In addition, collaborations with clinical-stage C> developers, including Precision Bio and Taiwan Bio Therapeutics Inc., reflect real-world execution decisions made under clinical manufacturing constraints. These partners, spanning CAR-T and Treg modalities, apply integrated workflows to address limitations in existing execution models, providing practical validation of clinical readiness, workflow robustness and scalability under real operating conditions.

Together, these collaborations demonstrate how integration across technologies and partners can reduce operational complexity and cost and enable clear pathways to clinical and manufacturing readiness across diverse operating models in APAC.

"The APAC C> landscape is maturing, with innovators increasingly building for both local impact and global expansion," noted Wenyan Leong, Ph.D., Director for APAC Commercial and Global Strategic Partnerships. "Terumo BCT is helping these developers future-proof their operations by providing the same world-class automation and standardization used in the world's leading markets. Our partners understand that navigating the path to commercialization and clinical delivery requires moving beyond manual, fragmented processes toward integrated, high-quality manufacturing solutions. Our Ecosystem Blueprint acts as the operational foundation, offering the pre-validated pathways and partner networks that transform regional progress into global commercial reality in a practical, scalable way."

Terumo BCT designed its C> Ecosystem Blueprint around three core pillars: Fit-for-purpose workflows adaptable to different C> modalities and development stages; integrated capability and capacities that enable simplified GMP-compliant workflows, reduced variability and operational cost as programs scale; and collaborative execution models that align developers, technology providers and regional partners around shared readiness goals.

"Our focus is not on offering a one-size-fits-all solution, but on enabling C> developers to build systems that work in their specific environments," said Lei Li, Vice President, APAC Commercial at Terumo BCT. "By making ecosystem design more explicit, we aim to support more predictable scale-up and, ultimately, broader patient access to advanced therapies."

As C> programs continue to expand across APAC, Terumo BCT is establishing its C> Ecosystem Blueprint as a reference point for organizations seeking to move beyond fragmented approaches toward more coordinated, scalable C> delivery.

