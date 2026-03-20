Tescan Opens New Demo Lab in Korea to Support Semiconductor Failure Analysis, Reliability, and Academic Research Across Asia-Pacific

Integrated demo lab and office site brings demonstrations, training, and workflow support closer to semiconductor and academic users across APAC.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tescan today announced the official opening of its upgraded Tescan Korea Demo Lab & Office in Seoul, bringing together its relocated Korea office and enhanced demo lab capabilities in one integrated site. The new platform is designed to strengthen customer engagement in Korea and support semiconductor and academic users through demonstrations, training, and workflow discussions.

From left: Jong-Seok Yeo, President of Korea Society of Microscopy; Sean Lee, Tescan Managing Director, APAC; Jae-Hwan Kim, Tescan Korea General Manager; Pavel Sustek, Tescan CFO; Ivan Jančárek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Korea.

Korea's semiconductor ecosystem continues to advance around AI-driven memory and advanced packaging. As high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and more complex package architectures scale, teams face increasing pressure to accelerate failure analysis (FA), reliability, and validation workflows while maintaining consistent, decision-ready results.

"APAC remains a key growth region for Tescan, and Korea is a strategic investment focus as the ecosystem scales AI memory capacity, including HBM, and advanced packaging," said Pavel Sustek, Chief Financial Officer, Tescan. "Our upgraded Seoul site is a direct investment in strengthening Tescan's customer-facing platform in Korea and in supporting semiconductor, materials science, and academic users."

The Korea Demo Lab and Office will serve as a regional hub for evaluations, training, and technical discussions, while connecting with Tescan's global Demo Lab network. "By combining office and demo lab functions in one site, we have a stronger platform for customer discussions, workflow validation, and regional engagement," said Sean Lee, Managing Director, APAC, Tescan.

The opening ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting attended by H.E. Ivan Jančárek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Korea, along with Tescan leadership and representatives from the microscopy community. Attendees included Jong-Seok Yeo, President of the Korea Society of Microscopy (KSM). Their participation reflects the importance of methodology standardization, talent development, and collaboration between industry and academia.

About Tescan



Tescan enables nanoscale investigation and analysis across the semiconductor, materials, and life sciences industries. With advanced electron microscopy and focused ion beam technologies, Tescan delivers workflow-focused solutions that support academic institutions, industrial teams, and research labs worldwide.

SOURCE Tescan