Testing confirms 137 Degrees Products Salicylic Acid-Free, Reinforcing Uncompromised Quality

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 137 Degrees, a leading provider of high-quality plant-based milk products, is pleased to announce the testing results confirming the absence of salicylic acid in the 137 Degrees Almond Milk Original (1 Liter) and 137 Degrees Walnut Milk Original (1 Liter). These results were obtained from renowned global independent and reputable testing laboratories, SGS Thailand and SGS Hong Kong. Furthermore, the Government Laboratory has also conducted recent tests, further confirming the absence of salicylic acid in the aforementioned products.

In September 2023, 137 Degrees was notified by the Centre for Food Safety Hong Kong (CFS) regarding the detection of salicylic acid in informal samples of 137 Degrees Almond Milk Original (1 Liter) and 137 Degrees Walnut Milk Original (1 Liter) collected via an online store. To ensure the safety and quality of their products, 137 Degrees undertook a thorough investigation. Retained samples from the same production lots were sent to reputable testing laboratories, including SGS Thailand and SGS Hong Kong. After comprehensive analysis and thorough testing, both SGS Thailand and SGS Hong Kong confirmed the absence of salicylic acid in the products.

On 12 January 2024, 137 Degrees received a subsequent letter from the CFS, which stated that a follow-up test conducted on 13 September 2023 reported salicylic acid as "Not Detected" in 137 Degrees Almond Milk Original (1 Liter) and 137 Degrees Walnut Milk Original (1 Liter). The CFS also made an announcement regarding these findings.

137 Degrees is delighted with the latest announcement from the CFS and reiterates its unwavering commitment to providing safe and nutritious products. The brand emphasizes that customer safety is its top priority, and it will continue to implement stringent control measures, including:

Strict Adherence to Industrial Quality Standards: 137 Degrees will continue to strictly follow the quality control measures of its awarded food safety and quality standards, which are globally recognized, including BRC, USFDA, GMP, HACCP, HALAL, ISO 9001, and FSSC 22000.

Review and Strengthen Supplier Verification: The company will enhance its supplier verification process to ensure that all raw materials and ingredients used in food production meet the highest quality and safety standards. This includes stringent assessments, verification of food safety practices, and regular audits.

Launching of Traceability System: 137 Degrees will establish a comprehensive traceability system to provide customers with easy access to product information, including manufacturing dates, batch details, and delivery information. This system aims to enhance transparency and accountability.

137 Degrees remains committed to working closely with regulatory bodies to ensure complete compliance with all safety standards. The brand deeply values the trust and confidence placed in them by customers and assures them that it will continue to provide the highest quality products.

SOURCE 137 Degrees