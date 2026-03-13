Tetra Pak: Natural Ingredients and Emotional Drivers Reshape the Food Supplement and Nutrition Market across Asia Pacific (APAC)

62% of APAC consumers prioritise supporting physical health when choosing FSN products.

61% use FSN products to ensure their daily nutritional needs are met.

48% look for solutions that help maintain healthy energy levels throughout a busy day.

21% value convenience on the go, while 19% use FSN products to save time on meals or snacks.

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food supplements and nutrition (FSN) market, spanning protein-enriched beverages, fortified drinks and functional supplements, is projected to reach approximately USD$758.99 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% globally.[1]

Against this backdrop of steady global expansion, Asia Pacific (APAC) is emerging as a key growth region. To help brands better understand the evolving consumer expectations across APAC, Tetra Pak commissioned new global research examining the motivations and preferences shaping the future of the category. For APAC, the analysis draws on insights from markets including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and India.

The findings point to a broader global shift in consumer priorities that is reshaping the FSN market. Emotional benefits and local preferences are increasingly influencing demand, alongside traditional functional claims. The research shows that consumers are turning to FSN products not only for their ability to integrate seamlessly into modern lifestyles, but also for the emotional, aspirational and performance-driven reassurance these products provide.

Across Asia Pacific, functional health benefits remain fundamental. At the same time, emotional reassurance, natural ingredients and lifestyle fit are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions.

Consumers want nutrition that fits their lifestyle

Consumers across APAC are increasingly incorporating FSN products into a holistic approach to wellbeing. The leading motivators include*:

Supporting physical health (62%)

Ensuring daily nutritional needs are met (61%)

Maintaining healthy energy during a busy day (48%)

Beyond physical benefits, FSN products are also valued for boosting mental wellbeing (28%) and improving appearance or fitness (23%). Taste remains equally important, with 23% citing enjoyment as a driver, highlighting the need for products that balance function with sensory appeal.

Emotional reassurance is another important factor, with 42% consumers globally saying they want to feel more in control of their health, alongside peace of mind about nutrition (39%) and feeling more balanced or less stressed (30%).

Practical considerations continue to influence behaviour: 21% value convenience on the go, while 19% look to save time on meals or snacks.

Liquid formats are gaining strong traction, with 59% of consumers expressing interest in ready-to-drink FSN products. Their appeal lies in everyday practicality:

No preparation required

Easy storage

Suitable for busy, mobile lifestyles

John Jose, Marketing Director Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines & Indonesia (MSPI), commented: "Convenience remains a baseline expectation. For brands across Asia Pacific, it's a chance to lead with convenient formats and innovative formulations that meet evolving expectations and deliver greater value for customers. But interest in this category goes far beyond ease alone. With 62% of consumers prioritising physical health and 61% using FSN products to ensure their daily nutritional needs are met, we're seeing a clear shift toward value-driven products that support long-term wellbeing."

The study also identifies distinct pain points that packaging can help address, from price sensitivity and trust to format convenience and ingredient transparency. Clear labelling, transparent communication and convenient, single-serve formats can help build confidence while supporting busy lifestyles. With 63% consuming FSN products "as is", shelf-stable packaging solutions are particularly well positioned to meet expectations for ease, portability and reliability. Through its latest research, Tetra Pak aims to support brands in Asia Pacific in developing differentiated offerings that deliver both functional benefits and emotional value in a category defined by rapid innovation and evolving expectations.

John Jose added: "These findings provide a clear direction for brands seeking growth in APAC's fast-evolving FSN market. By aligning with local preferences and delivering convenient solutions that support everyday nutrition and wellbeing, particularly as 21% of consumers value convenience on the go, brands can build stronger connections and unlock sustainable growth opportunities."

*Tetra Pak's FSN Global Consumer Research was conducted by Ipsos in July 2025. The survey covered 25,547 health-conscious consumers, including parents of children, adults aged 16-65 and seniors aged 65+, across 17 countries. Contact us for further insights.

Further insights and practical guidance on the fast-growing FSN (Food Supplements and Nutrition) category are available on Tetra Pak's website.

ABOUT TETRA PAK

We're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfil a purpose:

We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapak.com.

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SOURCE Tetra Pak