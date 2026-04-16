TGT Technology Group Shines at Japan IT Week Spring 2026, Empowering Japanese Enterprises with Global Smart Connectivity Through vSIM and eSIM

TOKYO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Japan IT Week Spring 2026, held at Tokyo Big Sight, TGT Technology Group, the world's leading cloud communications platform, showcased multi-scenario vSIM/eSIM solutions and global data roaming services tailored for the Japanese market under the theme "AI-Powered Global Connectivity."

TGT Technology Group's participation in Japan IT Week Spring once again demonstrates its firm determination to deeply cultivate the Japanese market, as well as its strong capabilities and ongoing commitment to global services.

Product competitiveness continues to improve, with vSIM/eSIM enabling "cardless" global connectivity.

At the IT Week exhibition, as a global expert in vSIM (CloudSIM) and eSIM solutions, TGT Technology Group showcased its independently developed vSIM smart product portfolio (including MiFi, CPE, dongles, power banks, industrial gateways, and in-vehicle devices), drawing significant attention.

Powered by the company's proprietary global cloud communication platform, this product lineup achieves seamless, card-free global connectivity with true "plug-and-play" functionality. The portfolio has successfully obtained international regulatory certifications across Europe, the United States, and Japan, and its superior performance has driven strong sales momentum across more than 50 countries and regions worldwide.

Amid the rapid expansion of the global eSIM market, TGT Technology Group has established itself as a pivotal contributor within the eSIM ecosystem, recognized as a leading provider of advanced eSIM technology. TGT Technology Group's Travel eSIM solutions are helping Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and airlines elevate the customer experience and unlock new revenue streams. In parallel, TGT Technology Group's eSIM IoT solutions have been widely adopted across sectors such as smart wearables, connected vehicles, and the industrial internet, delivering tangible reductions in network access costs and enhanced operational efficiency for a broad range of IoT applications.

Unwavering Commitment to Compliance and Earning Customer Trust Through Quality Service



As a global enterprise with deep roots in the Japanese market, TGT Technology Group remains steadfastly customer-centric and places compliance at the very foundation of its operations. By driving innovation through a dual approach of "global expansion and localized operations," we are dedicated to delivering professional, high-quality intelligent connectivity services that have earned the enduring trust of our Japanese clients.

Three Core Services We Offer to Japanese Enterprises:

Connectivity Services: We provide access to 10,000+ mobile data plans with worldwide coverage, all fully customizable to meet the specific requirements of our customers.

We provide access to 10,000+ mobile data plans with worldwide coverage, all fully customizable to meet the specific requirements of our customers. Platform Services: Through our PaaS and SaaS platforms, we empower businesses to achieve efficient deployment and convenient management.

Through our PaaS and SaaS platforms, we empower businesses to achieve efficient deployment and convenient management. Value-Added Services: Our AI-driven data solutions are designed to accelerate business innovation and drive growth.

TGT Technology Group has always prioritized compliance in its operations. In serving the Japanese market, we approach every regulation with the utmost sincerity and diligence, adhering to these standards as our highest guiding principle.

Leveraging our world-leading cloud communications platform, we rigorously implement our commitment to compliance across all aspects of our business, including products, quality, and data protection.

For more information, please visit: https://en.tugegroup.com

For business inquiries, please email: [email protected]

SOURCE TGT Technology Group