BANGKOK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thai Prime Minister, embassy representatives, and leaders from both government and private sectors in the food industry joined Asset World Corporation (AWC) at the grand opening of "Phenix", the world's food wholesale hub with the largest food lounge in central of Bangkok. It integrates food wholesale and retail all within a pioneering business model that facilitates trade between food manufacturers and buyers through both offline and online channels, complemented by a lifestyle of indulgence, entertainment, and culinary excellence. Poised to elevate Thailand's food and tourism sectors, Phenix promises a year-round celebration of gastronomic excellence under the "Flavor Gets Its Wing Worldwide" concept. This initiative aims to enhance Thai cuisine's global reputation as a cultural soft power, bringing together food entrepreneurs, chefs, and influencers from around the world to establish Thailand as a premier 'Food Ecosystem Destination.' Food manufacturers worldwide are invited to showcase their products, connect with prospective customers, and explore partnerships with diverse businesses within the food industry sector, fostering limitless growth together at Phenix.

Thai PM, Embassies, Government and Private Food Sectors Collaborate with AWC to Launch'Phenix',a World-Class Food Hub in Bangkok, Elevating Thailand as a Culinary Destination

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted, "On behalf of the government, I extend heartfelt congratulations to AWC on the launch of Phenix, a world-class integrated food hub that connects food industry entrepreneurs with buyers and consumers globally. This initiative stands as a vital platform poised to support Thailand's emergence as a 'Regional Food Hub' under the government's IGNITE TOURISM THAILAND policy. The 'Phenix' project will promote tourism and the food industry, driving Thailand to become a premier global tourism hub."

Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and President of Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group said, "AWC deeply believe in Thailand's potential to pioneering a world-class food hub in the heart of the city through an innovative, first-of-its-kind model globally. This initiative comprehensively caters to both wholesale and retail trade needs, connecting entrepreneurs, buyers, and food sellers worldwide (B2B & B2C) via offline and online platforms (OMNI Channels). Phenix has over 69,000 square meters strategically located in Pratunam, central of Bangkok., and serves as a direct connection hub for manufacturers and food operators of all scales, focusing on offering 'comprehensive selections, good value, and competitive wholesale pricing. We collaborate with international embassies and trade promotion to host international pavilions showcasing global food products. We also partner with leading banking and other services, aiming to create a strong ecosystem in one place and strengthen businesses of our partners with limitless potential. Our annual calendar includes signature events like the World Junior Chef Championship and the Phenix Academy, dedicated to nurturing top-tier talent for the global food industry. The large 'Food Lounge' provides an ideal setting for business and casual meetings, complementing tourism attractions with a diverse array of culinary delights from renowned Michelin-recommended and legendary street food restaurants. This integrated trade model creates a seamless ecosystem of premium experiences, positioning itself as the ultimate 'Foods Destination For All.'"

Responding to the comprehensive needs of food entrepreneurs, the Phenix Business Platform is positioned as the 'World's Food Wholesale Hub' by providing access to a diverse array of food products and services. These range from local favorites to global gems, featuring over 1,000 leading food brands. The hub ensures seamless year-round connectivity between buyers and sellers, both through offline channels at the "Phenix" project and online on www.phenixbox.com. The purchasing system accommodates businesses of all sizes, from small enterprises to large organizations.

"Phenix" also sets aside more than 20,000 square meters as a premier food lounge zone offering a diverse array of culinary options. Included are popular venues featured by Michelin recommended street food and other well-known restaurants. The venue boasts over 200 restaurants. It offers a spacious and inviting ambiance, ranging from an expansive co-living area to intimate chef's tables and upscale fine dining spots.

"Phenix" also collaborates with global leaders in the food industry, such as Koelnmesse from Germany, renowned global food exhibition organizers, Anuga and Thaifex, and Yiwu CCC Group, and operators of the world's largest wholesale market for miscellaneous goods in Yiwu, China. This partnership aims to create an ecosystem for the food industry, involving leading food manufacturers including Mitr Phol Group, CPF Global Food Solution, Thai Union, Betagro, ThaiBev, BJC (producer of consumer products and services), KCG Corporation (specializing in biscuits, crackers, wafers, and jelly), AAN Trading and Import Export (importer and exporter of premium food products from Hokkaido), PRG Corporation (Thailand's first packaged rice producer), and Siam Winery (Asia's top wine producer).

For further details, visit the Phenix Food Wholesale Hub Facebook page or website www.phenixbox.com. Entrepreneurs interested in joining this initiative can contact us via email at [email protected].

SOURCE Asset World Corporation (AWC)