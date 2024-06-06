Thai Prime Minister's Visit to Agoda Supports Thailand's Vision to Become Asia's Next Silicon Valley

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prime Minister of Thailand, H.E. Srettha Thavisin, visited Agoda's office in Bangkok highlighting the shared vision between Agoda and the Royal Thai government to transform Thailand into the new Silicon Valley of Asia, leveraging the nation's vibrant tech scene and Agoda's pioneering role in the digital domain.

The Prime Minister of Thailand, H.E. Srettha Thavisin with Omri Morgenshtern, CEO of Agoda

Agoda's commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation not only places Thailand on the global stage but also significantly contributes to the country's tech landscape. With over 3,000 of Agoda's global workforce based in Bangkok, Agoda is one of the largest international tech employers in Thailand.

Agoda employs the best and brightest global talent with employees from 70 nationalities working across software development, data science, product management, business intelligence and more. Agoda is committed to nurturing local talent by annually integrating 150 Tech trainees and hiring numerous engineers from top Thai universities, thereby contributing significantly to building a competent and talented workforce within Thailand. Agoda's ability to combine the expertise and ambition of Thai graduates with the broad perspectives of international professionals has cultivated a dynamic and innovative workforce, propelling Thailand towards a future of technological advancement and global competitiveness.

The Prime Minister of Thailand, H.E. Srettha Thavisin said, "The transformation of Thailand into a leading technology hub showcases our national ambition. We are committed to enhancing our workforce's digital skills and driving innovation. Collaborating with Agoda will amplify the benefits of developing our tech workforce and assisting in our journey to become a premier digital economy. With business-friendly policies, we provide a fertile ground for organizations like Agoda to invest and flourish in Thailand."

Agoda's CEO, Omri Morgenshtern said, "We see Thailand recognized not just for its rich culture and landscapes but as a hub of technological innovation. We are committed to support the Thai government and making efforts towards realizing the vision of transforming Thailand into the new Silicon Valley of Asia. Today with the Prime Minister we discussed actions to advance Thailand's status as a global center for technological progress and innovation."

This shared vision between Agoda and the Thai government sets a clear direction for growth in the technology sector and aligns with the goal to position Thailand alongside the world's leading tech hubs.

