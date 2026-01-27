BANGKOK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A doctoral graduate from Chulalongkorn University has developed Thailand's first woven fiber made from discarded durian peels, transforming one of the country's largest agricultural waste streams into high-value, sustainable fashion materials with global potential.

Thai Researcher Turns Durian Peel Waste into High-Value Sustainable Fiber

Dr. Usa Prachakul, a doctoral graduate from the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University (Creative Arts – Fashion and Textiles), the creator of "Circular Textile Innovation from Durian Peel Waste to Anti-bacterial Clothing converts durian peel waste into textile fibers that offer higher breathability than pure silk and near-100 percent antibacterial properties. The material has been used to create fashion and lifestyle items under the brand MUW, which blends natural materials, art, and spiritual beliefs. The research received the Outstanding Award at the 2024 Thailand Research Expo, underscoring its scientific and commercial promise.

Thailand is the world's largest producer of durian, with exports of fresh and processed products rising sharply in recent years—by nearly 488 percent. This growth, however, has intensified environmental pressures. Data from 2017 to 2021 show that durian peels generate about 146 million kilograms of waste annually, a figure that continues to increase. Most of this waste is currently disposed of through landfilling or open burning, practices that impose costs on farmers while contributing to pollution and long-term health risks for surrounding communities.

Seeking alternatives to burning and burial, the researcher focused on extracting value from durian peels through material science and sustainable design. The resulting fiber not only reduces waste but also offers functional advantages over conventional textiles, including natural antibacterial qualities and enhanced comfort, without relying on chemical treatments.

Beyond technical performance, the project aims to support Thailand's soft power strategy by positioning sustainable Thai innovation on the global stage. By turning an abundant local by-product into premium fashion materials, the work connects environmental stewardship with creative industries and economic development.

The researcher said the project demonstrates how agricultural waste can be reimagined as a resource rather than a liability. By integrating scientific research with design and cultural storytelling, the durian-peel fiber shows potential for scaling up production, generating new income streams, and reducing the environmental footprint of Thailand's booming durian industry.

As global demand grows for eco-friendly materials and circular-economy solutions, the durian-peel fiber highlights how locally grounded research can address environmental challenges while creating distinctive products for international markets.

