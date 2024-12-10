Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. Honored with Dual Wins at the International Innovation Awards 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd., a trailblazer in Thailand's transportation industry, received two prestigious awards at the International Innovation Awards 2024, excelling in both the Service and Solution and Organization and Culture categories. The Awards took place in the evening following the International Innovation Summit 2024 organized by Enterprise Asia, which explored strategies driving the transition towards a more application-driven and human-centric approach to AI in business, guided by the theme "Humanizing AI in Business".

The company's electric buses are setting a new benchmark for environmentally friendly public transit, revolutionizing urban mobility with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and passenger comfort. These buses significantly contribute to reducing air pollution and carbon emissions, aligning with Thailand's green energy goals. Thai Smile Bus enhances the commuter experience by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as QR codes and electronic cards, enabling seamless and convenient payment systems that redefine modern public transportation.

Rooted in a customer-centric and innovation-driven business philosophy, Thai Smile Bus prioritizes sustainability, accessibility, and operational efficiency. The company's robust organizational structure ensures that its services meet global environmental standards while addressing the evolving needs of urban commuters.

The company's culture reflects its deep commitment to sustainability, teamwork, and social responsibility. Employees are empowered to drive innovation and contribute to meaningful societal and environmental impact. Thai Smile Bus also emphasizes inclusivity by ensuring transportation accessibility for all, including individuals with special needs.

By fostering collaboration and engaging with communities, Thai Smile Bus is not only enhancing urban mobility but also leading the public transportation sector toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. Its dual recognition at the International Innovation Awards 2024 underscores the company's unwavering dedication to progress, innovation, and environmental stewardship, solidifying its role as a transformative force in the industry.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About the International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) is an annual recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encourages organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information, visit www.innovationaward.org .

About the International Innovation Summit

The International Innovation Summit (IIS) is an annual summit that provides a global platform power-packed with the latest innovation insights and networking opportunities for an elite community of C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are charged with driving innovation and growth in their respective organizations. For more information, visit www.innosummit.org .

