Thai Specialty Oil Leader Targets Philippine Power Sector as Grid Modernization Drives PHP 900 Billion Infrastructure Boom

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) accelerates its PHP 900 billion infrastructure investment program to add 34,150 MVA of transformer capacity by 2040, P.S.P. Specialties, a leading Thai manufacturer with over three decades of specialty oil expertise, is introducing its internationally certified transformer oil solutions to Philippine utilities, industrial manufacturers, and renewable energy developers. The market entry aligns with the country's National Renewable Energy Program targeting 35% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% by 2040, creating unprecedented demand for high-performance transformer oils capable of supporting grid modernization and the integration of 63.36 GW of offshore wind projects currently under development.

Strategic Market Entry Amid Infrastructure Renaissance

Mr. Sakesan Krongphanich, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of P.S.P. Specialties Public Company Limited, highlighted the strategic timing of the market entry. "The Philippines represents one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic power infrastructure markets today. With NGCP's massive grid expansion program and the country's aggressive renewable energy targets, we're seeing exceptional opportunities for high-performance transformer oil solutions," said Mr. Sakesan.

Addressing Critical Challenges

The Philippines' aging grid infrastructure, combined with tropical climate conditions, places exceptional stress on electrical equipment. "Our transformer oil is specifically formulated to excel in these challenging conditions. Fully certified to international standards, our product delivers superior cooling performance, enhanced electrical insulation, and extended equipment life—critical factors for operators managing both legacy infrastructure and new renewable energy integration projects," Mr. Sakesan explained.

Supporting Renewable Energy Transition

"The integration of renewable energy into the grid creates new technical demands for transformer performance," Mr. Sakesan emphasized. "Our oils are engineered to maintain stability during the rapid load changes that occur when renewable generation fluctuates with weather conditions."

The firm will launch a bio-based transformer oil developed from renewable plant-based feedstocks by Thai researchers, demonstrating its commitment to technical excellence and environmental sustainability in mid-2026.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

P.S.P. Specialties offers two specialized transformer oil grades. TRANSFORM (paraffinic grade), certified to IEC 60296, provides optimal thermal-electrical balance for general-purpose applications. TRANSFORM ULTRA (naphthenic grade), certified to IEC 60296 and ASTM D3487, delivers superior dielectric strength for critical infrastructure including substations and distribution networks.

All products serve the entire ecosystem with solutions tailored to operational needs. Moreover, PSP Specialties exports its products to over 40 countries across five continents.

"P.S.P. Specialties is committed to building long-term partnerships with Philippine utilities, industries, and renewable energy developers," Mr. Sakesan concluded. "Our goal is to become a trusted partner in the country's energy future—supporting reliable power delivery today while enabling the clean energy transition of tomorrow."

About P.S.P. Specialties Public Company Limited

P.S.P. Specialties (PSP), listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, is a leading specialty oils manufacturer with over 30 years of experience and more than 300 specialized formulations serving industrial applications worldwide.

For more information: https://specialtyoils.psp.co.th

