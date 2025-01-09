THAIFEX - HOREC Asia Returns with Second Edition in March 2025: A Spotlight of Sustainability and Innovation Driving Asia's Rise in The Global HoReCa Industry

Hosted in Thailand, the epicentre of Asia's booming HoReCa sector – this year's trade show unveils world-class innovations to tackle global challenges for sustainable growth.

Highlights include:

THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025 is expected to receive 20,000+ trade visitors and host up to 500 top buyers from Asia for dealmaking in Southeast Asia

Thailand is a regional powerhouse and strategic hub for hospitality with a market size that is projected to grow from 1.4 billion USD to 1.9 billion USD by 2029

THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone will preview product innovations that are transforming Southeast Asia's landscape, alongside live workshops and culinary demonstrations for trade visitors

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025, one of the most influential hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) gatherings in Southeast Asia, is set to take place from 5 – 7 March 2025 at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand. Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse, the event will bring the region's biggest players to showcase the latest innovations shaping the future of the industry.

Forging Partnerships & Dealmaking

The event will feature 400+ brands from over 23 countries and regions, drawing 20,000+ global trade visitors. It's a prime platform for networking with industry leaders, emerging players and key decision-makers. Visitors can also access industry conferences comprising of panel discussions by global thought-leaders at the THAIFEX – HOREC Academy, and join networking opportunities through a specially-invited buyers programme, set to host up to 500 top buyers for dealmaking in Southeast Asia.

The programme has seen promising results from the inaugural THAIFEX – HOREC Asia last year which attracted the largest congregation of more than 390 buyers from 24 countries and regions, with the total trade value estimated to be more than 100 million USD.

Asia: The New Epicentre of Global Growth

By 2040, Asia is expected to account for over 50% of the world's GDP[1], with Thailand emerging as a major contributor to regional trade with its unique strategic advantages. Within the HoReCa sector, Thailand is a regional powerhouse and strategic hub with a market size that is projected to grow from 1.4 billion USD in 2024 to 1.9 billion USD by 2029[2]. Across markets in Southeast Asia, the Average Daily Rates (ADRs) in hotels are soaring over 20 percent above pre-pandemic levels[3], driven by a revival in leisure tourism.

"Our deep understanding of the HoReCa landscape allows us to create experiences that not only reflect industry trends but also drive meaningful business outcomes. Thailand, as a strategic location within Southeast Asia, offers an expansive domestic market coupled with cost competitiveness and sustained high growth potential, making it an ideal destination for a world-class trade show and gateway for businesses to leverage Thailand's position as a regional leader in hospitality," said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and VP Asia-Pacific at Koelnmesse.

Unveiling Global Trends at THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025

Themed ''Shaping the Future of HoReCa'', THAIFEX - HOREC Asia 2025 will address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry today such as:

Sustainability: As sustainability rides high on the forefront of global priorities, the trade show will spotlight eco-friendly solutions, including resource-efficient innovations, sustainable sourcing, and zero-waste initiatives for hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses.

Digital experiences: The rise of AI, IoT, and automation is reshaping the hotels, restaurants and catering sectors. Attendees will experience cutting-edge technologies that enhance operational efficiency, personalised customer experiences, and create competitive advantages.

Live workshops and other supporting programmes at THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025

The THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone will take centre stage, showcasing some of the most innovative and groundbreaking solutions that will be previewed for the first time, and visitors can sign up for a guided tour consisting of live workshops and culinary demonstrations.

The trade show will also feature other supporting programmes and awards like the THAIFEX - HOREC Innovation Awards, ASEAN Barista Team Championship and Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge. Visitors will experience a trade show like no other, where exhibitors are segmented clearly into six trend topics across nine HoReCa segments, Bakery & Ice-cream, Café and Bar, Cleaning and Laundry, Dining, Furnishing, Kitchen, Services, Tech and Wellness over 27,000 square metres.

Registration Now Open: Discover the Innovations

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 and THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025: Two Trade Shows, Two Distinct Focuses

THAIFEX – HOREC Asia 2025 will run from 5–7 March 2025 at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, focusing exclusively on the HORECA sector (hotels, restaurants, cafés and catering). It highlights specialised equipment and innovations tailored to hospitality industry.

Later in the year, THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025, Asia's largest F&B trade show, will run from 27–31 May 2025, offering a broader stage for food and beverage innovations, global partnerships, and cutting-edge trends. Registration for THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025 opens on 10 March 2025.

Jointly organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse, these two events deliver unparalleled opportunities to engage with both local and global markets.

